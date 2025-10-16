"Priority To Safeguard National Interest": India On Trump's Russia Oil Claim

India's consistent priority is to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario, New Delhi has said in response to US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia.

"India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective," Ministry of External Affairs' official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

"Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions," the statement added.

"Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing," it said.

This comes after the US President claimed that Prime Minister Modi had assured him that India would stop buying oil from Russia. "He's assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia. He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon," he said.

Since the war in Ukraine began, Western powers, particularly the US, have repeatedly scoffed at India buying Russian oil. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has articulated the Indian position on this subject and said it was merely trying to get the best deal for its citizens. He has also pointed to the double standards of the West, saying that it needs to grow out of the mindset that "Europe's problems are the world's problems, but the world's problems are not Europe's problems."

India's continued purchase of Russian oil was also one of the reasons behind Trump's tariff offensive against New Delhi.

Earlier, the Opposition slammed the Centre over Trump's remarks. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said "PM Modi is frightened of Trump". "1. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. 2. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. 3. Cancelled the Finance Minister's visit to America. 4. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. 5. Doesn't contradict him on Operation Sindoor," Gandhi said in a post on X.