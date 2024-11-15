Should You Go For Morning Walks During High Air Pollution?

While morning walks are beneficial, the risks outweigh the benefits during high air pollution

Air pollution refers to the presence of harmful substances in the air, such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and other toxic pollutants, which can adversely affect human health and the environment. After Diwali, air pollution often worsens due to the widespread bursting of firecrackers, which release large amounts of smoke and toxic particles into the air. Combined with cooler temperatures and reduced wind during this season, these pollutants linger, causing a phenomenon called smog. This can make outdoor activities like walking unsafe, especially for individuals with respiratory conditions, allergies, or cardiovascular issues.

Going for morning walks during high air pollution is generally not advisable. Morning hours, especially in urban areas or after events like Diwali, often see higher concentrations of air pollutants because cooler temperatures and lower wind speeds trap pollutants close to the ground. Walking in such conditions can lead to the inhalation of fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and harmful gases, which can irritate the respiratory tract, aggravate asthma, cause shortness of breath, and increase the risk of long-term cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Individuals with pre-existing health conditions, children, and older adults are particularly vulnerable.

However, if you feel strongly about walking outdoors despite high pollution, there are steps you can take to minimise risks and stay safe:

Tips to stay safe during high air pollution

1. Monitor AQI

Check the AQI (Air Quality Index) for your area using apps or websites before stepping out. An AQI above 100 indicates unhealthy air, and anything above 200 is considered very harmful. Avoid walking outdoors if the AQI is poor.

2. Choose midday for walks

Morning and evening hours usually have the highest pollution levels due to temperature inversions. If possible, go for a walk in the late morning or early afternoon when sunlight and slight winds help disperse pollutants.

3. Wear an N95 or N99 mask

Use a high-quality mask designed to filter fine particulate matter. While these masks may not filter gases like carbon monoxide, they can significantly reduce exposure to harmful particles.

4. Pick green and less polluted areas

Avoid busy roads and industrial zones where pollution is high. Opt for parks or green spaces with dense vegetation, which can help filter pollutants to some extent.

5. Shorten your outdoor activity

Reduce the duration of your walks to minimise exposure to pollutants. A shorter, brisk walk is better than prolonged exposure to harmful air.

6. Exercise indoors

Consider indoor alternatives such as yoga, treadmill walking, or aerobic exercises. Using an air purifier can further improve indoor air quality.

7. Stay hydrated and eat antioxidant-rich foods

Drinking water and consuming foods high in antioxidants (like fruits, vegetables, and green tea) can help your body combat the oxidative stress caused by pollution.

8. Avoid peak traffic hours

Traffic emissions are a significant contributor to air pollution. Walking during times of less vehicular activity can reduce exposure to pollutants.

9. Shower and change clothes after walking

Pollutants can cling to your skin and clothing. Showering immediately after your walk prevents these particles from causing irritation or entering your home.

While morning walks are generally beneficial, the risks outweigh the benefits during high air pollution. Prioritise your health by staying informed and adapting your routine to the air quality conditions. This approach ensures you maintain an active lifestyle without compromising your well-being.

