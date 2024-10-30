Air Pollution: Follow These Tips For Better Respiratory Health During Festive Season

Keep these tips in mind for better respiratory and overall health

Air pollution typically rises during festive seasons, especially Diwali, due to increased use of fireworks, which release harmful gases and particulate matter into the atmosphere. Combined with other seasonal factors like lower wind speeds and cooler temperatures, this can lead to smog and poor air quality, especially in densely populated urban areas. The pollutants from firecrackers such as sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter pose respiratory health risks. While festivities are a time for joy and celebration, taking steps to protect respiratory health can help mitigate the negative effects of pollution during these times. Keep reading as we share tips to help protect you from air pollution.

9 Tips to help protect your respiratory system during festive season

1. Stay indoors during peak pollution hours

Avoid going outside during peak pollution hours, typically in the evening when firecrackers are most commonly set off. Staying indoors during these times reduces your exposure to air pollutants, helping protect your respiratory health. If you must go out, try to minimise the time spent outside.

2. Use air purifiers at home

Air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters can remove harmful particles and pollutants from indoor air. Using an air purifier in your home, especially in frequently used rooms, can create a cleaner environment for breathing, reducing respiratory stress caused by external pollution.

3. Wear a protective mask outdoors

Wearing an N95 or N99 mask when stepping outside can significantly reduce inhalation of airborne pollutants. These masks filter out fine particulate matter, like PM2.5, which can otherwise penetrate deep into the lungs and cause respiratory issues. Make sure your mask fits properly for maximum protection.

4. Include antioxidant-rich foods in your diet

Foods high in antioxidants, such as berries, nuts, and leafy greens, can help combat oxidative stress caused by pollution. Antioxidants neutralise free radicals generated from pollutant exposure, strengthening your immune system and supporting respiratory health.

5. Practice deep breathing exercises indoors

Regular deep breathing exercises, like pranayama, can strengthen lung capacity and promote lung detoxification. Practicing these exercises indoors, away from polluted air, helps clear out any pollutants trapped in the respiratory system and improves lung function over time.

6. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps keep mucous membranes in the respiratory tract moist, making it easier to filter out pollutants and irritants. Hydration also supports the body's natural detoxification processes, flushing out toxins from exposure to pollution.

7. Limit firecracker usage

Minimising the use of firecrackers during Diwali not only helps reduce pollution but also sets an example for sustainable festivities. Many cities and communities are encouraging green celebrations, and by choosing quieter alternatives, you can contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment.

8. Use nasal rinses to clear airways

Rinsing your nasal passages with a saline solution can help flush out any pollutants and allergens that may have been inhaled. Nasal rinses keep your airways clear, reduce irritation, and are especially helpful if you've been outdoors for extended periods.

9. Keep indoor plants to purify the air

Indoor plants like spider plants, peace lilies, and snake plants naturally absorb certain toxins and improve indoor air quality. Having these plants in your living space can create a healthier environment by reducing some airborne contaminants.

Keep these tips in mind for better respiratory and overall health during this time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.