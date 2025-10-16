"8 Wars In 8 Months": Trump Repeats Claim Of Brokering India-Pak Peace

US President Donald Trump once again took the credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan using tariff as threat. Trump, pegged as 'The Peace President', has often claimed to be the right heir and the most deserving candidate of Nobel Peace Prize for stopping "eight" wars. The President seemed unbothered by not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 because he cares about "saving hundreds and millions of lives."

8 Wars In 8 Months

Addressing the media from the White House, Trump on Wednesday said he has stopped eight wars ever since he took the office in January this year.

"...I don't think any President has stopped one war. I stopped eight wars in eight months. Did I get a Nobel Prize? No. Can you believe it? Even I said "that's impossible. No." But I suspect that next year will be better. But you know what I care about? I saved maybe hundreds and millions of lives..." he said.

Trump's remarks echoed the statement he made earlier on Sunday (local time), when he reiterated that he had been instrumental in resolving several long-standing global conflicts. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on October 13 while travelling to the Middle East, he referred to the Gaza ceasefire as the eighth conflict he had successfully helped end.

"This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars," Trump had said.

Trump's Magic Tariff Wand For Stopping Wars

US President claimed that the country in doing "really well" in trade and taking in hundreds and billions of dollars as tariff which is making the country rich. Using the power of tariffs, the US has stopped multiple wars globally, he said.

"...We stopped a lot of these wars using trade. As an example, India and Pakistan were going at it really hard. Seven planes were shut down...Bad things were happening, and I was talking to both of them about trade...I said we are not going to do a trade deal unless they stop the war. I got him on the phone, and I said, listen, we're going to put a 200% tariff on your country for any product you sell into the United States unless you stop this war because I am not going to be a party to it. They are two nuclear nations," he said.

Trump said he spoke to the leaders of both nations - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. The next day, he got a call stating that the two nations have decided to de-escalate, he claimed.

"We have decided that we will not fight," he said.

Further defending US tariffs, Trump said it has made his country a "kind nation" and he likes to use tariffs for the "purpose of stopping wars. I love stopping wars."

Trump Responds To Shehbaz Sharif's Flattery

Addressing a gathering of world leaders at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt Monday, to discuss plans for putting an end to the two-year-long conflict in Gaza, Sharif praised Trump for brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and backed his claims of stopping eight wars.

Remembering Sharif's words, Trump in his response said, "...The Prime Minister of Pakistan got up the other day, said so beautifully, he says, you saved millions of lives. He told that to a group of people right in this office. He said the President saved millions of lives. I think what he's referring to is the fact that that would have been with India a nuclear war. That was getting very close...Seven aircraft were shot down."

Earlier this week, Sharif credited Trump for peace between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, which was India's retaliation to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Trump also addressed US envoy to India and said, "We have the new ambassador to India right here. They're well represented. You (US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor) better represent us, not them...But Sergio is going to do a great job. He's going to do a great job..."