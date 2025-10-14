Shehbaz Sharif Again Backs Trump's Claims Of Stopping India-Pak War

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again backed US President Donald Trump's claim of stopping the India-Pak conflict. Sharif was addressing a gathering of world leaders at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to discuss plans for putting an end to the two-year-long conflict in Gaza, where he also praised Trump for brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and once again nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Before inviting Sharif to the podium, Trump had praised Pakistan's Asim Munir, his "favourite field marshal", who was not present there. After passing on the mic to Sharif, Trump asked: "You want to say what you said to me the other day? I think it was so nice."

Twenty Israeli hostages were released after two years of captivity in Gaza on Monday under a ceasefire deal with Hamas. The peace deal was brokered by Trump. Acknowledging US President's efforts, Sharif said, "Today is a one of the greatest days in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts, efforts led by Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace, who has relentlessly and untiringly worked throughout these months, day in and day out to make this world a place to live with peace and prosperity."

In the past, Sharif has said he would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize "for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions to first stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve ceasefire." He once again nominated the world leader as the "most genuine and wonderful candidate for peace prize."

Sharif backed Trump's claims of stopping eight wars, including the Israel-Hamas war. Saluting Trump's leadership, Sharif said, "You are the man this world needed most at this point in time. World would always remember you as a man who did everything and went out of the way to stop seven and today eight wars."

Sharif did not leave a chance to credit Trump for peace between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, which was India's retaliation to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"Suffice it to say, had it not been for this gentleman... India and Pakistan are both nuclear powers, had he not intervened along with his wonderful team during those four days, the war could have escalated to a level who would have lived to tell what happened," he said.

The Pakistan Prime Minister wished for the best for Trump. "I wouldn't say more except God bless you. God give you long life to serve like this for all time to come," he signed off.

The US President was thrilled with the surprise praises. He didn't expect that, he said, adding, "Let's go home. There's nothing more I have to say. Goodbye everybody. That was really beautiful and beautifully delivered."

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.