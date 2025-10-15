Started Diwali Cleaning? Beware Of Dust Mite Allergy, See Tips To Handle

The festive season of Diwali brings lights, sweets, and, for many, the annual tradition of deep cleaning. But what if the meticulous Diwali cleaning practice triggers relentless sneezing, coughing, or a runny nose? It's likely you are facing a hidden menace: the dust mite allergy. Millions of people suffer from this allergy which can put a real damper on the festive celebrations. Mainly, this reaction is triggered when the microscopic house dust mites get released into the air while deep cleaning.

During the festive season, deep cleaning is not something you can or should avoid, and if you are faced with a dust mite allergy, then this practical guide will help you understand the symptoms, causes and how to treat them. In addition, we'll share practical solutions to avoid stirring allergens to keep the festive season safe and symptom-free.

What Are Dust Mites?

Dust mites are microscopic insect-like pests that can be found in household dust. Interestingly, they are part of the arachnid family, related to spiders and ticks. It's not the mites themselves that are the issue but the proteins found in their faeces and decaying body parts that release powerful allergens (primarily the Der p 1 and Der f 1 allergen), that triggers allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

Warm, humid environments breed dust mites which feed primarily on the dead skin flakes, or dander, shed on a daily basis by humans and pets. They can be found residing in habitats with soft, porous materials in the warm and humid climate of India. Dust mites mainly infest mattresses, bedding, heavy curtains, carpets, and upholstered furniture which is thoroughly cleaned during Diwali.

When activities like intense cleaning stir up the settled dust in these hidden areas, the microscopic allergens become airborne and are easily inhaled, leading to symptoms like sneezing, coughing, and persistent allergic rhinitis with lasting symptoms of over a week.

While it's a year-round allergy trigger and can occur every time intense cleaning takes place, it's mostly prevalent during the Diwali season.

Common Symptoms Of Dust Mite Allergy

Here are some primary symptoms that can help in identifying the dust mite allergy:

1. Persistent Nasal Congestion: A runny or stuffy nose where symptoms persist for over a week, unlike a common cold.

2. Ocular Irritation: Itchy, red, or watery eyes, and 'allergic shiners' (swollen or discoloured skin under the eyes).

3. Respiratory Issues: Sneezing and coughing, itchy throat, etc.

4. Asthma Triggers: People with pre-existing breathing issues like asthma develop difficulty breathing, wheezing or tightening of chest.

5. Facial Discomfort: Persistent facial uneasiness.

If these symptoms worsen immediately after deep cleaning and last beyond a span of a three to four days, an allergy specialist should be consulted.

How To Manage Dust Mites While Diwali Cleaning?

Some keys ways to control dust mites are as follows:

Using an air conditioner or dehumidifier to maintain humidity.

Purchase a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter.

Buy only washable decorations, and wash them often to maintain hygiene.

Dusting periodically (a damp or oiled towel or mop)

Vacuum regularly using a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter.

Get rid of clutter where dust collects.

Clean curtains and upholstered furniture often.

Replace carpeting with wood, tile, linoleum, or vinyl flooring, if possible.

When To Seek Treatment For Dust Mite Allergy?

Since dust mite allergy shares many symptoms with the common cold (which is also prevalent during season changes and the festive season in India), you may be confused about when to seek medical treatment. So, seek medical treatment if and when you have persistent symptoms for three to four days or a week at most, like lasting nasal stuffiness, or trouble sleeping. If you already have asthma, COPD or other respiratory health issues, then consult a doctor immediately.

Here are some common treatment options available to treat dust-mite allergy. You should take these only under the guidance of a medical professional:

Antihistamines (used to treat sneezing and itchiness)

Nasal Corticosteroid Sprays ( used to treat inflammation and congestion)

Home Remedies For Dust Mite Allergy

While these types of medications work, alternatively there are some home remedies that are available for possible treatment of symptoms:

1. Saline Nasal Irrigation (Neti-pot): A hygiene practice where the nasal cavity is washed to flush out the mucus from the nose and sinuses to make nasal breathing comfortable.

2. Steam Inhalation: To loosen mucus and decrease irritation in sinuses.

3. Turmeric: Its natural anti-inflammatory herb has properties that may offer relief. Use it in warm teas or haldi doodh to get more relief. (4)

Dust mite allergy management is a year-around challenge, controlling your environment is key. Make this Diwali lesson: consistency is key to allergy relief. Be diligent in your efforts to keep your living quarters dust-free to avoid the dust mite allergy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

