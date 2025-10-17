How To Clean, Decorate And Enjoy Without Back Strain During Diwali Celebrations

Diwali or Deepawali preparation is synonymous with deep cleaning alongside elaborate decoration. A joyous occasion but often marred by a physically exhausting event. For many, the sheer physical labour of scrubbing, lifting and overreaching results in back injuries. Be it lower back pain, stiff necks, and knee strain which spoil the festive mood by inflicting pain. To counteract this back strain, here is a comprehensive guide to common Diwali tasks, teaching you simple ergonomic adjustments to prevent strain, stretches and posture hacks to keep your spine healthy and pain-free this festive season.

Ergonomics Of Deep Cleaning Explained

Here are some specific tricks to implement while performing deep cleaning, be it scrubbing floors, reaching high places or lifting heavy furniture.

1. Scrubbing Floors And Low Surfaces

While performing the task of cleaning, people often make the posture mistake of hunching over and bending their back.

To fix this mistake, kneel on a small cushion or stool instead of bending over. In order to keep your spine in a neutral position and not put pressure on your vertebrae.

Be sure to alternate between kneeling and squatting positions to maintain the correct posture. In addition, you can use long handle brushes/mops to support an upright stance.

2. Reaching High Places

When you want to clean the dust off fans or remove cobwebs from the ceilings, be sure not to stand on wobbly chairs or ladders (as your arms get over extended, so does your balance).

Be sure to take a stable and sturdy stool with hand support that you can climb and embark from with ease.

If you are using a ladder, then assure that the ladder is stable and wide-based to ensure proper balance.

Use a microfiber duster with an extension rod and keep your elbows close to the body to avoid over-extending. As overextension of arms may cause shoulder strain.

3. Lifting And Moving Heavy Furniture

One of the most common mistakes that you can make while lifting and moving furniture is twisting and bending your waist.

To fix this, be sure to implement the 'lumberjack lift': bend at the knees and hips (squat) while keeping the object close to the body and keep your back straight.

Make use of your powerful leg muscles, not the weak back muscles. Most importantly, never twist and lift simultaneously, especially when it's too heavy. Always remember to get help for essential support during the heavy lifting, don't go at it alone.

How To Decorate Without Back Strain

Decorating is one of the joys of Diwali that signals the arrival of the festive spirit. From hanging lights, torans, colourful rangoli and diya arrangement to the tedious and extensive Diwali cooking. Find out about some ways that you can decorate without back strain while performing these tasks.

1. Hanging Lights And Torans

During hanging lights and torans, holding a fixed, awkward position for too long is not the answer. Use a team approach, one person should stabilize the ladder/stool while another person hangs the lights and torans. This approach ensures crucial support to avoid any mishaps and injuries. From using tape or temporary fasteners to hold wires in place before securing them fully, minimizing the time your arms are over-stretched.

2. Rangoli And Diya Arrangement

Most of us are guilty of hunching over the floor for long periods to get perfect symmetry in our rangoli designs. Instead of sitting hunched on the floor, using a very low stool or sitting cross-legged with a pillow supporting your lower back. To avoid back strain, break the task into 15-minute segments. While getting up, roll to the side first, then push yourself up with your arms to avoid a jerk stress on the spine, this is known as the flexing curl.

3. Preparing Food And Sweets

The laborious task of cooking for the festive season can do a number on your back. As standing for long periods causes muscle spasms. From shifting your weight often on alternate legs to bear the weight or place one foot on a low stool to relieve lower back pressure. In addition, the kitchen counter should be at an appropriate height, ideally mid-forearm level). If you are tall, elevate the cutting boards with non-slip mats to avoid hunching over.

Diwali cleaning is an act of devotion, but prioritising your health is essential. Implementing proper techniques while lifting and cleaning, ensures that the festive spirit remains high, but not your pain levels. In addition, take a hot bath, use an ice-pack on any sore spots and remember: the greatest decoration for your home is your well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

