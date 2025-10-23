Rajasthan Government Schools Shine After Diwali Beautification. See Pics

The Rajasthan government has made a landmark initiative under the school beautification and transformation campaign, officials said. The state government led by Bhajanlal Sharma has created a new chapter in its education history.

As part of this campaign, 91.7 per cent of government schools across the state have been freshly painted and beautified. For the first time ever, during Diwali, these schools shone in uniform colours and lighting. From October 18 to 23. The lighting arrangements were carried out in schools throughout the state.

The campaign had aimed to get painting and renovation work done in all government schools ahead of Diwali. A unified colour code was finalised for primary, upper primary, and higher secondary schools.

As per the approved colour scheme, primary and upper primary schools were painted with light shade coral room and dark shade copper colour. Higher secondary schools were painted with light shade coral beach and dark shade copper colour.

Detailed guidelines for this plan were issued under the directions of the secretary, School Education, and the guidance of the director of secondary education. To ensure real time monitoring and daily progress reviews a central control room was set up at the Directorate's Building Section.

Balotra and Bharatpur districts achieved 100 per cent completion of the campaign goals. Other districts are in the final stages of completion, with pending painting work scheduled to be completed by November 5.

This campaign was made successful with community participation, school management committees and local representatives' voluntary support.