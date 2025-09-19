Rajasthan Government School Teachers Reward Students For Scoring 90%: Air Travel To Daman-Diu

In an inspiring example of encouragement, five students from the Government Higher Secondary School in Rajasthan were recently taken on an air journey to Diu-Daman, a reward for scoring above 90% in their Class 12 board exams.

The trip wasn't sponsored by the government or any NGO, but funded entirely by the school's principal Shankarlal Jat and teacher Ajay Kumar. The two had promised during the academic session that students scoring 90% or more would be taken on a flight - a first-time experience for all five who qualified.

True to their word, after the results were announced, the teachers arranged and paid for the full trip. The air travel from Bhilwara's Nandrai village to Diu-Daman cost over Rs 1.5 lakh, which both educators covered from their personal savings.

This initiative had a clear impact on both student performance and school discipline. Of the 52 students in Class 12, 48 passed with first division, scoring over 70%. Until recently, the school had struggled to produce such results.

Earlier efforts by the teachers included giving silver coins and honouring students during assemblies.

What began as a motivating announcement during a prayer meeting turned into a real journey for five hardworking students, and a moment of pride for the school and the village.

At a time when many government schools in rural areas are known more for their challenges than achievements, the effort by these two teachers stands out.

(With inputs from Naveen Joshi)