Back and neck pain have become so common today that they are often called the "new lifestyle diseases." Whether it's a school student carrying a heavy bag, a homemaker doing daily chores, or an office worker glued to a computer, farmers who are working in farms, heavy-weight lifting labour, or even women carrying out household activities, almost everyone has experienced spine-related pain at some point. But what most people don't realize is that nearly 90% of spine problems are preventable with simple lifestyle corrections and timely medical advice.

Simple lifestyle changes can prevent most back and neck problems. However, awareness and timely medical care are the major key factors.

The Backbone of Your Life

The spine is not just a column of bones. Tt is the main pillar that supports your entire body and protects the spinal cord, which connects your brain to every part of your body. Any injury or disorder of this structure can affect mobility, daily activities, balance, and even organ function.

Common Spine Issues You Should Know About

Lumbar disc prolapse (slipped disc): This condition causes leg pain or sciatica, lower back pain, numbness in legs, unable to stand and sit feeling comfortable while lying.

Cervical spondylosis: This common spine issue causes neck stiffness, shoulder pain, upper stabbing type pain between the 2 shoulders, tingling and numbness in arms, hand, fingers, grip weakness, and unable to keep the hand straight. Sometimes may be confused with heart attack pain, with left hand radiating pain. If affecting the thoracic spine patient may have mid-back pain and chest wall pain.

Spinal stenosis: This refers to the narrowing of the spinal canal, leading to leg weakness, unable to stand or walk for short to long distances, slippage of chappal, Cottonwood sensations in both feet, unable to feel the ground.

Postural back pain: This happens due to prolonged sitting, poor ergonomics, prior or by birth fracture of the pars interarticularis bone, leading to slippage of bones or weak muscles. Patients with congenital scoliosis side tilting of the spinal cord.

Spine Health Myths And Mistakes

Many people ignore mild back or neck pain, assuming it will go away. Others rely heavily on painkillers or massages without a proper diagnosis. This often delays treatment and worsens the problem.

Myth: "I must rest completely when I have back pain."

Fact: Gentle movement and physiotherapy actually help recovery faster.

Myth: "A slipped disc always needs surgery."

Fact: Most disc problems improve with rest, exercises, and medical care.

Myth: "Only old people get spine problems."

Fact: Young adults with sedentary jobs are now equally at risk.

Six Daily Habits For A Healthy Spine

We recommend the following daily habits that can improve and maintain spine health in the long term.

Sit smart: Keep your back straight, feet flat, and screen at eye level. Avoid Excess neck bending

Move more: Avoid sitting continuously for more than 30-40 minutes.

Exercise regularly: Walking, swimming, yoga, and core strengthening protect the spine.

Lift correctly: Bend at the knees, not the waist. Avoid lifting heavy weights like water cans, rice bags.

Sleep right: Use a firm mattress and a low pillow.

Maintain a healthy weight: Excess weight increases spinal strain.

Avoid smoking, get regular exposure to the sun, take healthy food, and maintain strict diabetic control.

When To See A Doctor For Spine Issues

Seek immediate medical advice if you experience:

Persistent lower back or neck pain for more than two weeks

Pain radiating to arms or legs

Weakness, numbness, or tingling sensations, involuntary muscle contractions (fasciculations), thinning of a muscle group

Difficulty walking, foot drop, unable to stand for prolonged periods, or loss of bladder/bowel control

These symptoms may signal nerve compression or serious spinal conditions needing early intervention.

The Right Treatment Approach

Today, spine care has become more precise and patient-friendly. Most patients improve with medication, physiotherapy, strict diabetic control, taking calcium Supplements for post menopause women, old age people, lifestyle changes, maintaining an ideal weight, and healthy food habits.

Surgery is reserved for severe cases, such as chronic painful conditions which are refractory to other measures, interfering with their active life, nerve compression leading to weakness and bowel bladder disturbance, spinal instability, or tumours. And even then, minimally invasive procedures like endoscopic discectomy, artificial disc replacement (placing a new disc in the place of the affected disc), and percutaneous techniques for instrumentation allow faster recovery, smaller scars, and minimal pain. This facilitates resuming their jobs early after surgery. Near future, newer technology like robotics will also make surgery simpler and painless.

Your spine silently supports you every moment whether you are standing, sitting, bending, and even breathing. Take care of it before it demands attention. A healthy spine means a healthy, active, and independent life. Remember: Prevention is always better than operation.

(By Dr Ravikanth Vuppu, Consultant Neuro and Spine Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada)

