After $15 Billion Google 'Win', Nara Lokesh 'Burns' Karnataka In Investment Row

'Karnataka is feeling the burn!' - Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh's acerbic message Thursday in a bitter exchange with his neighbours over the condition of roads and infrastructure in Bengaluru and its impact on businesses and industries in the country's 'Silicon Valley'.

"They say Andhra food is spicy. (It) seems some of our investments are too. Some neighbours are already feeling the burn," Lokesh said in a cheeky post on X this morning.

Lokesh and top leaders from Karnataka's ruling Congress - Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and IT Minister Priyank Kharge - have been going at it online since mid-September, when Rajesh Yabaji, the co-founder of a city-based logistics firm, complained about long commute times and poor roads leading to his office of nine years in the Bellandur area.

The Telugu Desam Party leader responded swiftly and offered Vizag as a location, and then, as more Bengaluru-based businesses and business leaders, and residents, complained about the city's infrastructure problems, he began pushing his state as a potential investment option.

They say Andhra food is spicy. Seems some of our investments are too. Some neighbours are already feeling the burn! 🌶️🔥 #AndhraRising #YoungestStateHighestInvestment — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 16, 2025

An unapologetic Lokesh told NDTV last week Andhra had already attracted over $120 billion in investment and admitted the pace of reforms had sparked tensions with Karnataka. However, he said states worried by the pace had to respond. "That is their challenge..." he declared.

Karnataka leaders, however, have had things to say too; earlier this month Kharge slammed Andhra's efforts to attract investments to the 'desperate scavenging (of) a weaker ecosystem'.

"You can't match Bengaluru infrastructure, startups, human resources, and innovations..." DKS told reporters, dismissing the attempts to poach investment. "Let them do whatever they want."

READ | 'Blackmail' Or 'Inefficient'? Karnataka, Andhra Spar Over Potholes, Investment

And internet behemoth Google picking Andhra over Karnataka - to invest $15 billion in a data and AI hub over the next five years - has added a layer of spice (ergo Lokesh's jibe) to the rivalry.

READ | "Don't Dismiss Grievances": Andhra Minister Raps DKS In Potholes Row

Kharge spoke darkly of offers of Rs 22,000 crore in subsidies and other freebies, including tax and utilities waivers to court the US company. Lokesh offered a pithy response. "If they (the Karnataka government) are inefficient, what can I do? Their own industrialists say the infrastructure is bad... there are power cuts. They should first fix those problems," he said.

Apart from Google, the states have also sparred over a tweet by Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw; she said on X a Chinese colleague asked her "why are the roads (in Bengaluru) so bad... why is there so much garbage... Doesn't the government want to support investment?"

I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can't get its act together especially when the… — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 13, 2025

Her tweet - and residents writing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah threatening to stop paying property tax unless the city's 'killer potholes' and crumbling infrastructure are repaired - led to a fresh row.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.