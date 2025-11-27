Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Used Own Money For Air Travel: RTI

Amid his frequent air travel and criticism from opposition parties, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh used his own money for financing his 77 flights to Hyderabad, the Right To Information (RTI) documents showed.

The documents revealed that Lokesh, the son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, did not even spend a single rupee from public funds on these flights.

READ: After $15 Billion Google 'Win', Nara Lokesh 'Burns' Karnataka In Investment Row

Official replies from the ministries under Lokesh's charge - Human Resources, IT (Information Technology), Electronics, and RTGS - confirm that the minister has not claimed any government funds for travelling or flight expenses.

The RTI documents showed that every ticket, including special flights for urgent government work, was paid from Lokesh's personal income, leaving no financial burden on the Andhra Pradesh exchequer.

READ: Rs 400 Crore Worth Of Gold Bought By Liquor Company: Nara Lokesh

For the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), this incident has become a significant talking point. It portrays Lokesh's conduct as responsible and transparent, contrasting with the accusations of misusing public money for travel and comfort made against many other politicians.