Celebrity Fitness Expert Shows How To Stretch Your Spine Like A Pro

Your spine does a lot for you, literally holding you up every day. As we age, it can get stiff, sore, or just feel "old." That is where flexibility and mobility come in. Keeping your muscles and joints moving, not just your arms and legs, but your spine too, can make a huge difference in how you feel and move. Flexibility is about how far your muscles and joints can stretch. Mobility is about how well you can move your joints through their full range. Stretching your spine, shoulders, hips, and legs helps you move more freely, reduces stiffness, and even improves posture. Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala has posted a Pilates video with the caption, " 'You are as young as your spine is flexible.' - Joseph Pilates."

Joseph Pilates was a German-born physical trainer who created the Pilates method, a system of exercises focused on strengthening the core, improving flexibility, and promoting overall body awareness.

In the clip, Yasmin Karachiwala is on a Pilates machine, lying on her back. She holds the bars overhead with her hands, while elastic ropes are attached to her legs. As she does leg raises, she doesn't just lift her legs from the hips, she raises them all the way up toward her shoulders, giving her spine a deep, full-body stretch.

She asks in the caption, "How old would you say my spine is?" The overlay text answers, "This is 55."

Benefits Of spine exercises

Improves flexibility and mobility - Keeps your spine and surrounding muscles loose so bending, twisting, and reaching feels easier.

Reduces back pain - Strengthening and stretching your spine helps relieve stiffness and discomfort.

Supports good posture - A strong, flexible spine keeps you standing tall and reduces slouching.

Boosts balance and stability - A mobile spine helps your body move efficiently, lowering the risk of falls.

Enhances overall strength - Many spine exercises engage core muscles, hips, and legs, improving full-body strength.

Keeps you feeling younger - Regular spinal movement maintains range of motion, making daily activities easier as you age.

Prevents injuries - Flexible and strong spinal muscles can absorb shocks better and reduce strain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.