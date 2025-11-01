Diwali <i>Safai</i> Gone Wrong, Employees Sit On Wet Chairs Covered With Garbage Bags, Pics Viral

Every Diwali, homes and offices across India are deep-cleaned meticulously to ensure that Maa Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, blesses them with fortune. This annual ritual, however, led to some unintended but funny consequences, according to a Redditor whose post has since gone viral.

In the post titled, "Lala Company Pro Max: Innovation Level - Garbage Bag Edition", the user shared pictures of the office chairs seemingly covered by the garbage bags after the staff used detergent to wash them.

"So our office decided to do some Diwali safai, and apparently, that meant giving our chairs a full Surf Excel bath instead of just wiping them down," the user wrote in the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

"Now the seats are still wet, and every time we sit, our jeans get soaked like we just came from a rain dance party. Forget Diwali bonus, we're getting free "cooling seats" instead."

After informing the HR that the chairs were wet and that employees were unable to work, they were told to simply cover the seats with the plastic garbage bags and sit on them.

"HR, being the genius problem-solvers they are, handed us garbage polythene covers and said, 'Cover with this'. So now we're officially sitting on plastic bags - corporate innovation at its peak. Next stop: ISO-certified jugaad management!"

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | OpenAI's Sam Altman Fails To Get $50,000 Refund On Tesla Roadster Booked 7.5 Years Ago: 'Felt Like...'

'Chairs Are Going To...'

As the post gained significant traction online, social media users reacted in amusement while others expressed concerns about the hygiene conditions inside the office.

"I would prefer standing and working than sit on it," said one user, while another added: "Get a mattress from your home and lie down comfortably."

A third commented: "Keep moving and making noise if the HR or the manager sit nearby. They shall know what this is doing to the employees."

A fourth said: "Bruh the chairs are gonna get fungus if it's not given a chance to completely dry, should keep it in the sun at least for a day to kill the bacteria and let it dry properly, or you'll be literally sitting on a fungus-infested chair."

In another viral post last month, a user stated that their family discovered Rs 2 lakh in old 2000 rupee notes, hidden inside an old DTH box during Diwali cleaning.