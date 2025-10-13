Family Finds Rs 2 Lakh Hidden in Old DTH Box During Diwali <i>'Safai'</i>

With Diwali fast approaching, Indians are engaged in the traditional custom of deep cleaning their households to ensure that Maa Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, blesses them with fortune. Now, a Reddit user has revealed how the Diwali Safai helped their family unearth a hidden treasure worth Rs 2 lakh.

In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Biggest Diwali Safai of 2025", the user revealed that their mother found a hidden stash of Rs 2 lakh in the old Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes

"During Diwali safai, my mom found Rs 2 lakh in old 2000 rupee notes...hidden inside an old DTH box, probably kept there by my desi dad back in demonetisation times. We haven't told him yet," the user wrote in the r/indiasocial subreddit.

As the post gained significant traction online, social media users pointed out that the individual could still get the notes exchanged.

"They are still a legal tender despite being phased out. You can get them exchanged only at designated RBI offices with a 20K limit," said one user, while another added: "May god give me this much money that I forget after stashing Rs 2 lakh."

A third commented: "If you are planning to take it to the RBI, consult your CA first and take advice from him/her for the excuses you will tell RBI."

A fourth said: "Just go to your nearest RBI centre and exchange after filling the declaration. These Rs 2000 notes are not demonetised, only removed from circulation, but just remember to exchange in 5-10 batches."

Notes Withdrawn From Circulation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. According to official data released earlier this month, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 5,884 crore were still in circulation.

The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, which means 98.35 per cent of the notes in circulation had been returned so far.

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since 2023. The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.