Chennai Entrepreneur Praises Parents "Out With Prams" At 6 AM In Thailand: "Never Noticed This In India"

Walking is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay active, clear your mind and get fresh air. During a recent trip to Thailand, Chennai-based entrepreneur Narayanan Hariharan noticed something remarkable about Bangkok's fitness culture – a habit he feels Indian cities have yet to embrace.

He shared that he saw parents taking early morning walks with strollers, pushing their babies along as they clocked their steps for the day. Narayanan believes this reflects the city's enthusiasm for achieving daily step counts and prioritising movement as part of everyday life.

Why Was The Chennai Entrepreneur Impressed With People In Bangkok?

“It is so amazing to see men and women out with prams getting their steps in at 6 am in Bangkok. Never noticed this in India,” Narayanan Hariharan wrote in a post on X.

The entrepreneur's observation sparked a lively conversation in the comments section, with users discussing why walking culture differs so drastically between Bangkok and Indian cities.

One user wrote, "Prams?? We don't even have proper facilities for the disabled and wheelchair friendly buildings/transportation. Making public spaces and buildings accessible for wheelchairs usually brings change and benefits everyone else."

Another added, "Where are the pavements in India fit for people to walk, leave aside prams! Does your city have them? Mine (Bangalore) doesn't!"

Someone else shared, "Live in an upscale gated society. The closest experience to first-world living in India, till you have to step out. But if you have an option to WFH, that's thankfully not too many times."

Another user observed, "Can you actually go for a walk on most Indian roads? Even those within residential colonies are impossible to walk on because of the road surface or vehicles parked, occupying all walking areas. And then the AQI. Compare Bangkok and Delhi on that account ever."

Benefits of Walking

1. Improves cardiovascular health

According to Healthline, walking is an effective aerobic exercise that can help lower blood pressure, improve circulation, and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Regular walking also supports healthier cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

2. Helps in weight management

Walking aids in managing or losing weight by helping reduce body fat, particularly belly fat. Even 30 minutes of brisk walking a day can contribute significantly to the caloric deficit needed for weight loss.

3. Eases joint pain

Walking lubricates and strengthens the muscles that support the joints, which can reduce arthritis-related pain and may even help prevent arthritis from developing.

4. Boosts immune function

Regular walking can reduce the risk of catching colds or the flu. People who walk consistently tend to experience fewer sick days and milder symptoms when they do fall ill. Moderate-intensity walking is recommended to support a healthy immune system.

5. Improves mood and mental health

Walking triggers the release of endorphins – the body's natural mood enhancers. Research suggests that walking can help reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress, while also improving self-esteem and cognitive function.

