How You Walk Is More Important Than Walking 10,000 Steps A Day To Stay Fit

Walking is often the most underrated yet powerful form of exercise. It is simple, requires no gym membership or special gear, and yet delivers a surprisingly wide range of benefits. Even though it is the simplest movement of our body, it seems that most of us are still doing it wrong.

A study published in Annals of Internal Medicine revealed that how you take your steps matters just as much as the total number of steps. The pace you set while walking is as important as achieving the 10k-steps milestone.

Ideal Pace For A Healthy Heart

According to the research, the ideal pace for walking appears to be one that involves longer, uninterrupted periods of walking rather than shorter, broken-up walks. The study found that participants who walked for 15 minutes or more at a time had a significantly lower risk of heart disease and premature death compared to those who walked for shorter periods.

Specifically, individuals who walked continuously for 15 minutes or more without stopping had a mortality rate of 0.8% and a heart disease rate of 4.39%. On the other hand, those who walked for 5 minutes or less at a time had much higher rates, with 4.36% experiencing early death and 13.03% developing heart disease.

Duration Of Walk Is Important

This means that the duration of your walk has a direct impact on your heart health. Longer walks contribute to a healthier heart and overall well-being. It is not solely about achieving a specific daily step count, such as 10,000 steps, but rather the manner in which you walk that matters.

To reap the benefits, it is essential to maintain a continuous pace without frequent breaks or interruptions. Even individuals who are relatively sedentary, taking fewer than 5,000 steps per day, can experience heart health benefits if they incorporate longer, uninterrupted walks into their routine.

Also Read | Walking: Avoid These 10 Mistakes