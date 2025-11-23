How To Eat Out On A Weight Loss Diet, Nutritionist Shares Tips

Dining out can be challenging for anyone trying to maintain a weight-loss diet. The temptation of eating our favourite junk foods can be overwhelming, making it difficult to make healthy choices. That said, with some planning and a bit of knowledge, it's entirely possible to enjoy eating out while staying on track with your weight-loss goals.

Nutritionist Shares Tips To Eat Out Without Gaining Weight

Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas has offered valuable guidance on how to navigate menus, make informed choices and balance your diet with your lifestyle. In a post shared on Instagram, she shared tips on how to eat out on a weight loss diet without sacrificing flavour or satisfaction.

From choosing the right restaurants to decoding menus and making smart food swaps, she covered everything you need to know to dine out with confidence and stay on track with your weight loss journey.

Tips For Eating Out And Staying On Track With Weight Loss

1. Choose the right restaurant

The restaurant you select sets the stage for the entire meal. Some establishments make healthy eating easy and delicious, while others present significant challenges that require immense willpower to overcome. "Find a place that offers lighter, healthier dishes," Mohita said.

2. Prioritise protein and vegetables

Pick an option that is high in lean protein, like grilled chicken, fish, or beans and abundant in non-starchy vegetables. This combination helps you feel full and satisfied without consuming excess calories. "A small portion of rice, bread or pasta is also completely fine. No need to avoid carbs," she added.

3. Choose healthy cooking methods

"Pick grilled, sauteed, baked dishes over anything deep fried or drenched in heavy sauces," the nutritionist shared. These lighter preparations significantly reduce the amount of added fat and calories. Ask for sauces and salad dressings on the side. This allows you to control how much you use, avoiding hidden fats and sugars

"Eating out and fat loss can go together; you just need to make mindful choices," Mohita concluded.

While these tips might be helpful to you, there is no shortcut to losing weight. Consult your dietitian and fitness expert to understand what can help you achieve weight loss goals.

