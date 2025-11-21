Weight Loss Coach Shares 7-Day Diet Plan That Could Help You Drop 8 Kg Quickly

A nutritious diet and exercising regularly are the keys to losing weight. Before the New Year, you might be planning to shed those extra pounds as part of your resolution. Making your task easier is fat loss coach Ridhi Jain.
The lifestyle expert, in her latest Instagram entry, has shared a 7-day meal plan for weight loss. She guarantees that following the steps diligently can help you drop 8 kgs before December 31 this year.
Monday Routine
- Early Morning: 500 ml of water with 5 ml of apple cider vinegar, 5 ml of aloe vera juice with half a lemon and 1 dash of turmeric.
- Breakfast: Paneer-stuffed besan cheela
- Midmorning: Any fruit with sattu drink or buttermilk
- Lunch: paneer roll with hung curd dip and a salad bowl
- Evening Snacks: Coconut water with a handful of makhana
- Dinner: Dosa with paneer stuffing (use mix dals and legumes in batter) and coconut chutney
- Post Dinner: 1 cup of chamomile tea
Tuesday Routine
- Early Morning: 500 ml of water with 5 ml apple cider vinegar, 5 ml aloe vera juice, half a lemon and a dash of turmeric.
- Breakfast: Paneer toast
- Midmorning: Any fruit with sattu drink or buttermilk
- Lunch: 1 bowl of rice, 1 bowl of kadhi and tofu veg salad
- Evening Snacks: Vegetable juice and a handful of channa
- Dinner: Achari paneer tikka with 1 bowl of coleslaw salad
- Post Dinner- 1 cup of chamomile tea
Wednesday Routine (Detox Day)
- Early Morning: 500 ml water with 5 ml of apple cider vinegar, 5 ml of aloe vera juice, half a lemon and a dash of turmeric.
- Breakfast: Tossed tofu with vegetables
- Midmorning: Any fruit with sattu drink or buttermilk
- Lunch: 1 missi roti with 1 bowl of chole and soya chunks salad
- Evening Snacks: Green tea and a handful of roasted siymoth beans
- Dinner: 1 bowl of millet soup
- Post Dinner: 1 cup of chamomile tea
Thursday Routine
- Early Morning: 500 ml water with 5 ml of apple cider vinegar, 5 ml of aloe vera juice, half a lemon and a dash of turmeric.
- Breakfast: Veg moonglet with 50 gms of tossed paneer
- Midmorning: Any fruit with sattu drink or buttermilk
- Lunch: 1 missi roti with 1 bowl of kala chana and siya chunks salad
- Evening Snacks: Coconut water with a handful of makhana
- Dinner: Dahi ke kebabs and 1 bowl of sauted vegetables
- Post Dinner: 1 cup of chamomile tea
Friday Routine
- Early Morning: 500 ml water with 5 ml of apple cider vinegar, 5 ml of aloe vera juice, half a lemon and a dash of turmeric.
- Breakfast: Mini sooji veg uttapam with 50 gms of tofu
- Midmorning: Any fruit with sattu drink or buttermilk
- Lunch: 1 bowl of rice with 1 bowl of kabuli chana and paneer with vegetables
- Evening Snacks: Vegetable juice and a handful of channa
- Dinner: 1 bowl of burrito bowl with tofu and 1 bowl of sauteed vegetables
- Post Dinner: 1 cup of chamomile tea
Saturday Routine
- Early Morning: 500 ml water with 5 ml of apple cider vinegar, 5 ml of aloe vera juice, half a lemon and a dash of turmeric.
- Breakfast: Greek yoghurt with fruits and flax seeds
- Midmorning: Any fruit with sattu drink or buttermilk
- Lunch: Nutri soya kathi roll with 1 bowl of mixed-veg raita
- Evening Snacks: Green tea and a handful of roasted siymoth beans
- Dinner: 1 piece of quinoa cheela with 1 bowl of vegetable salad and curd (low-fat milk)
- Post Dinner: 1 cup of chamomile tea
Sunday Routine
- Early Morning: 500 ml water with 5 ml of apple cider vinegar, 5 ml of aloe vera juice, half a lemon and a dash of turmeric.
- Breakfast: Broccoli paneer tawa tikki
- Midmorning: Any fruit with sattu drink or buttermilk
- Lunch: 1 bowl of quinoa veg khichdi with 1 bowl of cucumber raita
- Evening Snacks: Coconut water with a handful of makhana
- Dinner: Hummus with pita bread, 1 bowl of vegetable salad and cird (low-fat milk)
- Post Dinner: 1 cup of chamomile tea
So follow this meal plan and get back in shape this New Year.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
