Ahead Of Winter, Delhi Steps Up Measures To Combat Air Pollution

Delhi's winter anti-pollution plan for 2025-26 is now active, with authorities stepping up measures across dust control, vehicles, construction, industry, waste, and stubble burning as the city braces for seasonal pollution.

Dust Control and Construction Monitoring

Officials said 86 mechanised sweepers, 300 water sprinklers, and 362 anti-smog guns are deployed citywide, with 70 more units being procured. Roads under PWD, MCD, NDMC, and DSIIDC are being vacuum-swept in multiple shifts. Construction projects of 500 sqm or more must register online, while sites above 3,000 sqm are required to deploy anti-smog guns. Drives have covered 698 km of roadside paving and 85 km of central verge greening.

Vehicular Enforcement

Authorities said 578 teams are checking PUC certificates, visible smoke, and idling violations. The 953 PUC centres feed real-time data to the Transport Department dashboard. Parking fees have been increased during GRAP Stages III and IV to discourage private vehicle use, and polluting goods vehicles are being monitored at city borders.

Industry and Power Sector

Officials said all industrial units in Delhi are operating on PNG, with only emission-compliant DG sets allowed. Joint inspections by DPCC and DSIIDC continue to monitor unauthorized fuel use.

Waste Management and Anti-Burning Measures

443 patrol teams operate 24×7 to prevent garbage and biomass burning. Authorities reported 136.27 lakh tons of legacy waste have been biomined, with no landfill fires in 2025. Waste-to-energy and biogas projects are being expanded, with additional capacity expected in the coming years.

A senior official said, "To prevent stubble burning, Delhi is targeting 100% coverage with PUSA decomposer. Field monitoring includes 11 day and five night patrols, supported by real-time mobile reporting. 1,407 RWAs have received heaters to prevent bonfires."

Diwali Measures

Ahead of Diwali, officials said only green crackers will be allowed on 18 and 19 October at licensed sites, with QR-coded verification. "Illegal or non-compliant stock will be confiscated, and violators prosecuted under the Explosives Rules and Environment Protection Act," the official added.

Monitoring and Technology

The Green Delhi App has resolved over 96,000 complaints, with response times ranging from two hours to one week. Six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) are expected by March 2026. A pilot cloud-seeding program with IIT Kanpur and IMD is on standby for emergency particulate washout.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Our teams are field-ready, response times are tightening, and governance is being driven through dashboards and joint inspections so that every intervention translates to cleaner air that citizens can feel." He added, "Delhi is entering winter with a clear, science-backed, and fully coordinated plan- laser-focused on dust, vehicles, waste, firecrackers, and on-ground enforcement."

Officials said the winter action plan is now fully operational across roads, construction sites, vehicles, industries, and waste management points as Delhi prepares for peak winter pollution.

