AAP Mocks Rekha Gupta Over Delhi Pollution, BJP Blames Citizens, Farm Fires

As Delhi woke up to toxic air the morning after Diwali despite curbs in place, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led BJP government for its "failure" to stop pollution in the city. The BJP, however, in response, blamed the citizens for bursting crackers and cited stubble burning from nearby states for the thick blanket of smog hovering over the national capital today.

AAP MLA Gopal Rai accused the Delhi government of "making excuses" and not taking action to prevent the pollution. "There is a lot of pollution in Delhi. The level of pollution has increased. But the Delhi government is not doing anything. They are making excuses and blaming other states. BJP is in power everywhere in UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Why didn't they talk to any other state first before Diwali?" he said.

He also accused BJP leaders of pushing people to burst firecrackers despite the air emergency in the capital.

AAP state chief Saurabh Bharadwaj mocked Rekha Gupta over the rising pollution, claiming she does not know how to "pronounce AQI". "We don't know what the government has done. The Chief Minister does not even know how to pronounce AQI. She calls it IQ, QQ. She can't even say AQI. She has no understanding. The government has failed to stop pollution," he said.

Bharadwaj also accused the BJP government of "lying" as they had not conducted artificial rain yet.

"The government lies. The government said that after Diwali, they would fix all the pollution by conducting artificial rain. Did it happen? No, my question is that if you could have conducted artificial rain, then why didn't you do it? Do you want people to fall ill?" he asked.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, in a post on X, slammed the BJP-led Delhi government of "failing to implement" court orders.

"AQI has crossed 400 in most parts of Delhi, the air is choking, and people can't even step outside. @narendramodi has been the Prime Minister for 11 years, and now the BJP also has a CM in Delhi who went to court to allow firecrackers. CM @gupta_rekha and Delhi Police then failed to implement the court order, and crackers were burst till midnight. This toxic air is endangering children and the elderly. BJP government has completely failed Delhi and its people," she said.

BJP's response

The BJP, however, blamed stubble burning in other states for the pollution.

"Delhi bearing the brunt of pollution from neighbouring states, stubble being burnt despite the Supreme Court's stricture," Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

BJP IT Cell Head, Amit Malviya, said Delhi will continue to choke unless "Punjab stops burning stubble".

"Stop blaming Deepawali for the sins of the Aam Aadmi Party — it's their smoke, not the festival's lamps or firecrackers, that darkens Delhi's skies. Their dark shadow still looms large over the Capital," he said.

Another minister, Ashish Sood, blamed the citizens for bursting crackers post the deadline.

"Firecrackers were burst. AQI was high, but firecrackers are not the only reason for it - Residents of Delhi should have followed the Supreme Court guidelines. Whoever broke the 10 pm deadline...it was an irresponsible act. People should celebrate festivals according to the guidelines so that we do not face this situation next Diwali," he said.

The Supreme Court, in an order on October 15, had allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. It was confined to specific hours - 6 am to 7 pm on the day before Diwali and 8 am to 10 pm on the festival day. However, many residents violated the court's directions, with celebrations continuing late into the night.

According to Sood, the pollution is also increasing because the "AAP did not do any work in the last 10 years".

"Stubble is burnt in Punjab, but the then Arvind Kejriwal government did nothing. The opposition is just doing politics to hide its failure," he said.

Delhi air quality

The city witnessed a heavy grey haze, reduced visibility, and 'very poor' air after residents burst firecrackers on Diwali beyond the two-hour limit set by the Supreme Court. The air quality in the city stood at 359, in the 'very poor' category, at 11 am, according to the data available on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website. It was 352 at 8 am, 351 at 7 am, 347 at 6 am, and 346 at 5 am.

Of the total 38 monitoring stations, 35 were in the 'red zone', indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality. While 31 were in the 'very poor' category, four were in the 'severe' category.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on Monday, reported at 4 pm every day, was at 345.

The air quality in neighbouring Haryana was also in the 'very poor' category, with the AQI at 358. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded an AQI of 212, Jalandhar 242, while Ludhiana's AQI was 268.