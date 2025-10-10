Focus On Health, Not Just Weight: Wellness Coach Explains Why

For many, stepping on a scale is an emotional checkpoint. That extra kilogram, an inch more around the belly, or noticing clothes fitting a little tighter can trigger a wave of frustration, disappointment, or even sadness. Weight gain often feels like a failure, even though bodies naturally change due to stress, lifestyle, hormones, and age. Wellness coach Luke Coutinho has addressed this very issue.

“I often meet people obsessed with the number on the scale,” he said in a post on Instagram. “Stepping on it each morning can set the tone for the day. I remind them: weight is just a number, not your worth. Your body is a complex system, muscles, fat, water, bones, and hormones interact in ways a scale can't capture.”

Luke has shared several tips to help them focus on real, meaningful progress:

Focus on body function: Energy levels, strength, endurance, and flexibility reveal far more about health than a scale ever could.

Visual progress matters: Mirrors, posture, clothing fit, and measurements often tell a clearer story.

The power of muscle: Lean muscle increases metabolism, strengthens bones, and supports long-term fat reduction. Muscle may weigh more than fat, but it reshapes the body beautifully.

Hormones and water balance: Factors like cortisol, insulin, hydration, stress, sleep, and sodium levels can cause daily fluctuations.

Temporary fixes fail: Extreme diets or detoxes often strip water and muscle rather than fat. Sustainable results come from consistency.

Nutrition matters: Adequate protein, healthy fats, fiber, and micronutrients support recovery and fat regulation.

Sleep and mindset: Quality sleep regulates appetite hormones, reduces stress, and allows the body to repair.

Exercise variety: Resistance training, functional movement, and gentle cardio enhance tone, circulation, and body composition.

He also reminds people of the importance of safety and individual considerations. “Consult a certified professional before starting any diet or exercise. Consider allergies, medical history, and medications. Avoid extreme calorie restriction or unverified supplements,” he says.

Luke says, “Remember, your body is your ally, not a number. Focus on habits, consistency, and how you feel. Real transformation is felt, seen, and experienced.”

The scale ultimately tells only part of the story. True wellness comes from understanding your body, honouring its needs, and celebrating the progress that numbers alone can't capture.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.