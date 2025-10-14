From Genes to Nutrition: Wellness Coach Explains What Influences A Child's Height

At paediatric clinics, parents often ask questions like, "My child isn't growing tall," "Why isn't my child growing tall?", "We're a short family," or "Is there any medicine to increase height?" While genetics play the biggest role in determining a child's height, wellness coach Luke Coutinho explains that lifestyle factors can also make a meaningful difference. "All these questions fill the minds of young parents, and parents start to act in desperation. Their first trip is straight to the doctor to understand if there's a medicine that can help them with that," Luke says in his recent Instagram post.

Genetics vs Lifestyle

Studies reveal that while 70 to 80% of a child's potential height is inherited, the remaining 20 to 30% is influenced by lifestyle, which parents can positively affect. "While of course it's in your genes, 70 to 80 per cent of your child's height will and can depend on your genes as parents," Luke says.

Epigenetics has shown that environmental influences, like sleep, food, exercise, and emotional well-being, can "switch on or off" specific genes that affect growth.

Deep Sleep - The Silent Growth Booster

"The number one thing that a child needs for height is deep sleep," Luke mentions. Taking to the caption, he explains that growth hormone (GH), which is necessary for height growth, is mostly secreted during deep sleep. Every night, children need 9 to 11 hours of "quality, uninterrupted rest."

To improve the quality of sleep, paediatricians advise keeping the room cool, dark, and screen-free before bed.

Movement - Stretch, Play, Grow

Another effective growth stimulator is regular exercise. Activities that promote bone and muscular strengthening include swimming, cycling, outdoor play, skipping, and hanging on bars. "The second thing that they need is movement. If you're sedentary, your chances of growing tall are hampered," Luke adds.

Bone density, oxygen circulation, and posture are all enhanced by movement. On the other hand, prolonged sitting and excessive screen time may hinder the development of a healthy skeleton.

Nutrition - The Foundation of Height

Luke recommends a balance of protein, complex carbs, omega-3 fatty acids, healthy fats, vitamins D and C, zinc, and calcium. "We're talking about healthy fats, your omegas. Carbohydrates as well, so they have energy to play and to work out," Luke says.

Developing bones are nourished by foods including fruits, leafy greens, seeds, nuts, dairy products, eggs, and lentils. "Reduce processed, sugary foods that spike cortisol and inflammation," Luke mentions in the caption.

Emotional Wellness - The Hidden Factor

Emotional health has a significant effect on growth hormone levels. An unsupportive atmosphere or ongoing stress might increase cortisol, which inhibits the creation of growth hormone. "A calm, supportive home helps children grow and flourish," Luke shares.

A Note of Caution

If parents observe growth delays or hormonal issues, they should speak with a paediatrician or endocrinologist. It can be dangerous to use unapproved "height booster" products or injections. Specific dietary guidance is crucial for children with food allergies or intolerances.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.