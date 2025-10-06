Your Body Can Heal Itself, Even After Years Of Smoking Or Drinking, Says Lifestyle Coach

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho says it is never too late to reverse the damage caused by years of smoking or drinking. "Your body can still heal," he adds. "The human body is designed to heal, to repair, and to adapt, as long as it has all the ingredients and the environment within and outside of you to create that intelligence," Coutinho explains. He states that powerful pathways such as immunity, cellular repair, and detoxification activate the moment someone quits smoking or drinking. Coutinho says he has seen remarkable transformations in patients who had been smokers or drinkers for years.

"The moment they decide to stop, whatever the reason, it's incredible to see the changes. Within months, their blood work improves, energy levels bounce back, and psychologically, they begin to feel better about themselves and handle stress in healthier ways," the lifestyle coach notes.

"It's amazing how the human body and brain is resilient. Remember that we have an intelligence built within us, which is more powerful than any science that exists out there. All we need to do is activate it by giving what it needs and creating the right environments," Coutinho explains.

Luke Coutinho says that the human body has an extraordinary capacity to heal, repair, and regenerate even after years of smoking or drinking. "When someone decides to quit smoking or drinking, even after years of habit, transformation begins at the cellular level. The resilience of the human body and mind is truly remarkable," he adds.

Experts explain that quitting activates several key processes in the body.

Cellular repair pathways help regenerate damaged cells, reduce oxidative stress, and restore balance. Detoxification pathways support the immune system, clearing harmful substances naturally. Coutinho further states that many people also notice improved energy levels, reduced fatigue, and renewed vitality.

Quitting smoking or drinking can improve mood, reduce anxiety, and enhance stress management. In addition, liver enzymes, lipid profiles, and inflammation markers often improve within months. "Healing makes it easier to adopt healthy habits and consistent routines," he adds.

Coutinho emphasises that supporting the body during this process is crucial. Hydrate well and eat nutrient-rich foods to provide the ingredients your body needs.

Gentle exercise and movement enhance circulation and recovery, while mindfulness practices and adequate sleep help the nervous system and mind reset, he adds.

"The resilience of the human body and mind is truly remarkable," Coutinho concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.