Feeling Off After A Protein Shake? Wellness Coach Reveals Why

Protein shakes are all the rage these days, whether you're hitting the gym or just trying to stay healthy. But not everyone reacts the same way to them even if the shake is top-notch and you're drinking the same amount. Wellness coach Luke Coutinho has said that factors like gut health, stress levels, hydration, and overall lifestyle play a much bigger role in protein tolerance than most people realise. In an Instagram post, Luke explains why the same protein shake can leave one person feeling energized while causing bloating, discomfort, or acidity in another.

According to Luke, the top reasons why the same protein shake acts differently for people are:

Low-acid stomach

When stomach acid is low, protein does not break down well. This leads to gas, heaviness, and bloating. Simple fixes like mindful eating, chewing well, and staying calm while eating can help.

Cheap, low-quality protein powders

Many powders are loaded with fillers, thickeners, artificial sweeteners, and poor-quality protein sources. They can irritate the gut and cause bloating. Luke recommends choosing cleaner, high-quality protein with minimal ingredients.

Dehydration

When you eat protein, it breaks down into amino acids and produces nitrogenous waste like urea. The kidneys need more water to flush this out, so higher protein automatically increases the water requirement.

If water intake does not match this, dehydration, bloating, and heaviness can result, according to Luke.

Low Fibre

A low-fibre diet slows digestion and makes it harder for your gut to handle increased protein. Adding fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and whole foods can ease bloating and support better digestion, says Luke.

Luke underlines that gut health, hydration, lifestyle choices, and stress levels, all of which control digestion and nutrient absorption, have a significant impact on the effects of a protein shake. “Protein isn't just about muscle; it requires strong digestion, balanced meals, and a calm system to be absorbed well,” he adds.

Luke advises people to focus on basic everyday habits that promote digestion, such as mindful eating, preserving mineral balance, feeding the microbiota with probiotics and foods high in fibre, and avoiding ice-cold drinks that might "shock" the digestive system.

“Simple habits help: eat mindfully, keep your minerals balanced, support your microbiome, and avoid drinking your shake ice-cold,” he mentions in the caption.

Luke warns that not everyone can safely consume protein powders. People who suffer from conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), renal problems, or sensitivities to whey, lactose, gums, or certain flavours need to exercise extra caution. At the end of the day, protein shakes can be super helpful but they are not the same for everyone.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.