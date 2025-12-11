India's Protein Crisis: Study Reveals How The Country Is High On Grains, Low On Real Nutrition

India talks a lot about protein these days. Fitness videos, healthy food reels and daily diet chats all highlight the "importance of protein." But the reality is very different from what most people imagine.

A new study shows that while many Indian plates look full, they are not necessarily nutritious. The problem is simple: too much grain, too little variety. And this imbalance is quietly shaping the country's overall health.

Where India Gets Its Protein - And Why It's A Problem

A fresh analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), based on the 2023-24 NSSO Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), reveals something surprising. Nearly half of all protein eaten in India now comes from basic grains like rice, wheat, semolina and refined flour.

The average Indian consumes 55.6 grams of protein per day, which sounds fine. But the quality is poor because almost 50% of this protein comes from grains. These grains do not offer the best amino acids and are tougher for the body to digest.

This trend also goes far beyond what the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) recommends, which is 32% of protein from grains. Pulses, dairy, eggs, fish and meat are slowly disappearing from plates, especially in lower-income homes.

Eating Plenty, But Missing Essentials

The CEEW study shows that Indians are falling short when it comes to fruits, vegetables and pulses. Oil, salt and sugar, however, are in excess.

There is also a sharp divide between income groups. As Apurva Khandelwal from CEEW explains, India faces a "hidden crisis" - too much reliance on grain-based calories, not enough diversity, and a rise in low-quality protein.

For example:

The poorest 10% consume just 2-3 glasses of milk and about two bananas per week.

The richest 10% manage 8-9 glasses of milk and 8-10 bananas weekly.

This shows how access to nutrient-rich foods is still unequal. It also affects climate resilience because depending heavily on a handful of crops makes the food system more fragile.

Protein Intake Has Improved Slightly, But Gaps Remain Huge

Over the past decade, protein numbers have inched up:

Rural areas: 60.7 g/day to 61.8 g/day

Urban areas: 60.3 g/day to 63.4 g/day

Still, averages can hide the truth. The richest homes consume 1.5 times more protein than the poorest and get much more of it from animal-based foods.

Milk, eggs, fish, meat and pulses show a big divide:

The poorest 10% in rural India get only one-third of the recommended milk intake.

The richest cross 110% of the requirement.

The poorest meet only 38% of their daily allowance of eggs, fish and meat, while the richest exceed 123%.

Even pulses, traditionally a strong part of Indian diets, now contribute just 11% of total protein. They should ideally contribute 19%. Millet intake has dropped by almost 40% in the last decade, and people meet only 15% of the recommended amount.

Oil, Salt, Sugar: Going Overboard

Indian diets today are grain-heavy and oil-heavy.

Three-fourths of all carbs come from grains.

Low-income families eat 1.5 times the recommended grain intake, mainly due to subsidised PDS rice and wheat.

Households eating 1.5 times the suggested fat and oil amount have doubled in 10 years.

Wealthier homes consume nearly double the fat compared to low-income households.

Salt consumption averages 11 grams per day, more than double the WHO limit of 5 grams. Of that, more than 7 grams come from home-cooked meals. The rest is from ready-to-eat foods, showing a slow shift towards convenience eating.

Fibre has improved from 28.4 g to 31.5 g, almost hitting the recommended 32.7 g. But most of it still comes from grains, not nutrient-rich sources like nuts, vegetables, fruits and pulses. Leafy greens continue to be low for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

How PDS Choices Are Shaping Diets

Suhani Gupta from CEEW points out that millets and pulses, both nutritious and climate-friendly, are still not used enough in schemes like the Public Distribution System (PDS). Rice and wheat continue to dominate.

This creates a double problem:

Undernutrition among poorer families

Excess calories and fats among richer families

Both situations are harmful and lead to long-term health issues.

What Needs To Change: A New Way Of Thinking About Food

The study suggests clear steps to fix the imbalance. India needs to:

Improve access to diverse foods for low-income households

Reduce excess intake among richer groups

Reshape the packaged and processed food market

CEEW recommends reworking large programmes such as PDS, PM Poshan and Anganwadi Nutrition 2.0. These should focus more on millets, pulses, milk, eggs, fruits and vegetables - not just grains.

Some steps include:

Linking procurement to local, nutritious foods

Using schools and community groups to encourage behaviour change

Getting the private sector to produce healthier options

Using media, influencers, and digital platforms to make diverse eating cool again

If these steps align well, India can go beyond just "meeting calorie needs" and move towards a more balanced, diverse and sustainable food system - one that supports better health for everyone in the long run