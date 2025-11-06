"Vidyut Jammwal Does Not Believe In Protein," Says Hollywood Co-Star Andrew Schulz

Vidyut Jammwal has always been known for redefining what it means to be fit, but his latest revelation has left Hollywood stars completely baffled.

The action hero, who is making his Hollywood debut in the upcoming live-action reboot of Street Fighter, reportedly told his co-stars that he doesn't believe in protein-at all.

Vidyut, who will play Dhalsim, the only Indian fighter in the Street Fighter franchise, has been in the US for test shoots and filming over the last few months. A lifelong vegetarian, he often credits his lean, powerful physique to a diet built entirely on plant-based foods.

Andrew Schulz's Hilarious First Encounter

Actor-comedian Andrew Schulz, who also features in the film, recently shared the story behind meeting Vidyut for the first time on his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Aakash Singh. He admitted he mistook Vidyut's everyday outfit for a movie costume.

"He pulled up, and they had us in funny costumes, and I thought he was in costume. I didn't know that's how he dressed regularly. I thought that's what he was wearing, what Dhalsim wears, and I started teasing him about it. And then the producers said that's how he dresses. I thought they were being sarcastic. This went on for 10 minutes, where I kept putting my foot in my mouth and couldn't get out of it," Schulz recalled.

'He Doesn't Believe In Protein'

The podcast took an unexpected turn when Schulz revealed Vidyut's unusual diet philosophy. "He plays Dhalsim, and he said he doesn't believe in protein. Yeah, he doesn't believe in it. He goes protein is a myth. This m***er is funny as s*t," Schulz said, laughing.

When co-host Aakash Singh asked if that meant Vidyut was vegetarian, Schulz said he had "no follow-up question." One of the other guests couldn't believe it either and said, "If I could look like that not eating protein, it's crazy."

Vidyut, who has followed a vegetarian lifestyle for over a decade, has often spoken about relying on plant-based sources for his nutrition and energy. His strict fitness regime, combined with martial arts practice, has earned him a reputation as one of the fittest stars in Indian cinema-and now, apparently, Hollywood too.

About Street Fighter

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the Street Fighter reboot marks Vidyut's first Hollywood outing. The star-studded cast includes Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Eric Ande, 50 Cent, and Jason Momoa. The film is set for release in October 2026.