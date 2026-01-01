Strong Bones Need More Than Just Calcium and Vitamin D3, Says Luke Coutinho

Despite being among the world's highest consumers of calcium, vitamin D supplements and dairy products, Indians continue to face alarming rates of osteoporosis, osteopenia and declining bone health. This contradiction has raised serious questions about whether calcium alone is truly enough to build strong bones. Lifestyle guru Luke Coutinho shed light on the core reasons behind this paradox, explaining that bone health depends on far more than just calcium and vitamin D3. "Bones are not just made of calcium," said Coutinho, explaining that bones consist of a complex matrix and require multiple nutrients to function properly.

He said one key nutrient that is often overlooked is Vitamin K2. Without this vitamin, calcium can end up in arteries, soft tissues or joints. "You don't want calcium in your arteries. You don't want calcium in your tissues and in your joints. You want them in your bones, so K2 is the calcium in your bones," he added.

"Over the years, I've seen countless patients assume calcium alone will protect their skeleton, only to learn that real bone strength is a full-body, lifestyle-driven equation," Coutinho captioned the post.

The lifestyle coach explained that true bone health goes beyond pills. "Bones respond to daily signals," he said, adding, "Sunlight for hormonal balance, regular movement for mechanical load, enough protein for repair, and emotional balance to reduce stress, all play a role in maintaining bone density."

He also highlighted the role of magnesium, calling it essential for activating vitamin D3 in the body. According to Coutinho, a complete bone-supporting matrix should include calcium, vitamin D3, magnesium, vitamin K2 and boron, whether obtained through food or supplementation.

He stressed that deep sleep and strength training are equally important for bone health. "The more muscle you train, the more muscle you challenge, the stronger your bones - now and even in the future as you're ageing gracefully," he added.

Coutinho also stated that many people often complain of stiffness or recurring injuries, which he said are linked to poor circulation, inactivity or inflammation—factors that can affect nutrient absorption. Gut health, he added, is also critical, as malabsorption can prevent essential minerals from reaching the bones.

He further spoke about the importance of hydration, posture and sleep. Proper posture, including how one sits, stands, bends and lifts, shapes structural integrity over time, while small daily corrections offer real protection for the spine and hips. Meanwhile, consistent sleep-wake patterns regulate bone turnover and support overall bone health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.