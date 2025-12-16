Luke Coutinho And Chef Guntas' Simple Paratha Recipe Will Solve Your Lunch Box Dilemma

Taking a healthy lunch to the office or preparing one at home often feels like a tough task. You want something nutritious and protein-packed, yet equally easy to make. Taste is also non-negotiable. But after a few days, motivation tends to fade, and the routine becomes harder to follow. Found it relatable? Fret not, because lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho and chef Guntas Sethi have an ideal recipe for a fuss-free, power-packed lunch that ticks every box. In a video posted by Luke Coutinho on Instagram, the lifestyle guru and chef Guntas Sethi recommends a “protein-packed paratha for every tiffin” made with broccoli and peas. “Struggling to find lunch options that are quick, healthy, and truly satisfying. Chef Guntas and I have the perfect protein-packed paratha for every tiffin: Broccoli & Peas Paratha,” shares Luke in his caption.

According to him, this “simple and wholesome meal fuels your body and supports your health goals.” So without further ado, let's take a look at the Broccoli & Peas Paratha recipe.

Broccoli & Peas Paratha: Ingredients

Broccoli – 1 cup (cut into florets)

Jowar flour – ¾ cup

Besan / Sattu flour – 3 tbsp

Fresh seasonal peas puree – 5 tbsp

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp

Crushed black pepper – ¾ tsp

Ajwain – ¼ tsp (optional, aids digestion)

Salt as needed

Cold-pressed coconut oil / A2 ghee as needed for roasting

Broccoli & Peas Paratha: Benefits

According to Luke Coutinho and chef Guntas Sethi, this “paratha serves 320 kcal, provides 14g of plant-based protein, 45g of carbohydrates, and 10g of healthy fats, making it ideal for muscle repair, sustained energy and a happy gut.”

Additionally, the “combination of fibre-rich peas, coarsely ground broccoli, jowar flour and besan or sattu helps keep digestion smooth, while broccoli brings in detoxifying compounds like sulforaphane and vitamins C & K to support immunity and overall wellness.”

Speaking about the other benefits, he added, “Turmeric, roasted cumin powder, crushed black pepper, and a hint of ajwain (optional) add flavour and aid digestion, while salt ensures taste balance.”

Finally, “a few drops of A2 ghee or cold-pressed coconut oil while roasting… enhances flavour and helps your body absorb nutrients better. A final squeeze of lemon or pinch of amchur makes it even tastier while naturally boosting iron absorption.”

Even if you are not packing a dream lunchbox for work, the broccoli and peas paratha can be the perfect dish for a nourishing breakfast or a delicious post-workout snack.

