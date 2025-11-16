“Every Clean Breath Matters”: Luke Coutinho Pushes India To Prioritise Fight Against Air Pollution

Air — once a symbol of purity and life — has now turned into one of the most silent yet potent threats to human health. As air quality levels across Indian cities continue to fall, holistic health coach Luke Coutinho has issued a heartfelt appeal, describing air pollution as a “huge invisible threat” that is quietly damaging the nation's wellbeing. He emphasises that the very air sustaining us is now filled with microscopic toxins that “enter our lungs, seep into our bloodstream, and silently damage the organs that keep us alive.”

In a message shared with his followers on Instagram, Luke has warned that these pollutants are not limited to causing respiratory issues but can also affect multiple organs and overall health. He states that the situation is a “national health crisis affecting every age, every community.”

Luke shares practical measures individuals can take to safeguard themselves against the toxic air:

1. Reduce Exposure

Avoid early morning walks because pollution reaches its peak at sunrise.

Use an N95 mask when stepping out (cloth and surgical masks do not filter PM 2.5).

2. Use Air Purifiers

Invest in good-quality air purifiers (with True HEPA H13/H14 filters and high CADR) to clean indoor air.

Keep windows closed while using purifiers.

3. Use Indoor Plants (Support, Not Cure)

Areca palm, snake plant, peace lily, and money plant are recommended.

Wipe leaves weekly to maintain their effectiveness.

4. Avoid Lung Irritants

Reduce the use of incense sticks, room fresheners, aerosols and smoke as they inflame airways.

5. Quit Smoking And Vaping

Both active and passive smoking can damage lung tissue, delay healing, reduce oxygen capacity and weaken the defence system.

6. Nutrients For Lung Support

Include Vitamin C (amla, guava, citrus fruits), Omega-3 (walnuts, flax seeds, chia), zinc (pumpkin seeds, sesame, chickpeas) and polyphenols (tulsi, green tea, pomegranate).

Stay hydrated with warm water and soups.

7. Build Lung Resilience

Incorporate sulforaphane (broccoli, kale, mustard seeds), quercetin (onions, apples, berries), magnesium and carotenoids in the diet.

These nutrients help reduce inflammation, enhance detoxification and improve oxygen efficiency.

Additionally, Luke Coutinho recommends simple daily habits such as steaming for five minutes, practising deep breathing and sipping his signature “Magic Lung Tea” to strengthen respiratory health.

He also advises seeking immediate medical attention in case of breathlessness, chest tightness, or persistent coughing.

“Our body has an incredible ability to heal when we reduce the toxic load and support it with the right nutrition, breathwork, hydration, and lifestyle,” Luke explains in the caption.

He concludes with a call to action for citizens to spread awareness and act collectively. “This is not about fear; it's about awareness, responsibility, and compassion. Because every clean breath is a step toward a healthier nation.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.