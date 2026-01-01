5 Power Foods That Keep You Warm, Healthy And Energised, Nutritionist Explains

As winter tightens its grip across many parts of the country, seasonal health concerns like coughs, colds, digestive issues and low energy levels become increasingly common. Nutrition experts emphasise that the key to staying healthy during colder months lies in eating seasonal, nutrient-dense foods that naturally support immunity, digestion and warmth. Incorporating traditional winter superfoods into daily meals can help the body adapt better to the season while maintaining overall well-being. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has selected five winter superfoods that, according to her, should be a consistent part of the diet during the colder months. In her latest Instagram video, Jain explains how these seasonal foods can boost immunity, support digestion and keep the body energised through winter.

“These foods can help a lot during winters. Especially during the winters we need foods that can boost immunity and keep the body warmer, these foods exactly help you with that,” Jain mentions in the caption.

1. Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Indian gooseberry, or amla, is the first superfood that Jain suggests. She calls it "extremely rich in vitamin C," pointing out that it boosts immunity and protects against seasonal illnesses like cough and cold. During winter, amla is commonly consumed fresh, as juice, or in the form of chutneys and preserves.

2. Ponkh / Hurda

Her second pick is ponkh, a winter vegetable she calls her personal favourite. According to Jain, ponkh's high fibre content helps keep blood sugar levels steady. “It can actually keep your blood sugar much better and not cause a winter sluggishness,” she explains, adding that its fibre content supports digestion and sustained energy levels.

3. Guava

The third superfood on Jain's list is guava. Similar to amla, guava is rich in vitamin C, which helps strengthen immunity. Jain further mentions that guava can help relieve constipation, a common winter issue when water intake and physical activity tend to drop. The benefits of guava's fibre are best enjoyed when it is eaten whole rather than juiced.

4. Bajra (Pearl Millet)

Jain then highlights pearl millet, or bajra, a staple winter grain in many Indian households. According to her, bajra has a strong thermogenic effect that helps the body generate heat. She explains that this quality can improve blood circulation and keep the body warm during colder weather.

5. Strawberries

Strawberries are the fifth and final winter superfood on Jain's list. She points out that the antioxidants found in strawberries help combat oxidative stress. Regular consumption, she adds, may also support better heart health.

Wrapping up her video, Jain encourages viewers to “save these foods” and ensure they are included in daily meals throughout the winter season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.