5 Must-Have Foods To Strengthen Your Child’s Immune System

With immunity gummies and pills lining supermarket shelves, parents are often tempted to rely on them. Lovneet Batra says it's time to go back to basics and your kitchen has everything you need. “You don't need fancy gummies or tablets to boost immunity, real, lasting strength comes from food,” she says in her latest Instagram post. Her message highlights a simple, scientifically backed truth: common natural foods can effectively support a child's immune system. To make it easier for parents, Lovneet has shared a list of five easily accessible, nutrient-rich, and child-friendly immunity boosters that can be added to everyday meals. “You have all the anti-inflammatory immunity boosters with you in your kitchen, especially in the winters,” she adds.

Soursop (Graviola)

Although not every home has soursop, also called graviola, Lovneet refers to it as "nature's antioxidant armour." The fruit is high in polyphenols, acetogenins, and vitamin C, all of which are known to promote white blood cell function. These substances aid in preventing oxidative stress in tissues, which is essential for preventing recurrent infections, particularly during seasonal shifts.

Citrus Fruits (Oranges, Lemons, Mandarins)

Mandarins, oranges, and lemons are still immunity superstars. According to Lovneet, vitamin C and naringin work particularly well together. When combined, they promote wound healing, strengthen the body's defence systems, and lessen inflammation. She suggests picking citrus fruits with vibrant colours, which are a clear sign of more antioxidant content.

Broccoli

Children generally oppose green foods, but broccoli is worth the effort. Rich in sulforaphane and vitamin C, it boosts immune responses and detoxifying processes. Lovneet recommends serving it lightly cooked in soups or combined with hearty foods like khichdi in order to make broccoli kid-friendly without sacrificing nutrition.

Almonds

Almonds are a great way to boost immunity. Almonds, which are high in healthy fats and vitamin E, aid in immune cell protection and aid in the absorption of other fat-soluble vitamins, such as A and E, which are also vital for warding off infections. For a simple, nutritious boost, parents can incorporate almond powder into kheer, smoothies, or porridges.

Turmeric

In Indian cooking, turmeric does not need to be introduced. Curcumin, its major ingredient, is known to reduce inflammation and increase white blood cell activity, facilitating faster recovery from illness. Lovneet suggests adding a tiny pinch every day to milk, soup, or dal to really benefit from it.

A Simple Tip For Parents

Lovneet's message is to create an immunity plate with natural foods, colour, and variety. Regular use of herbs like ginger and turmeric, and yoghurt as a snack can make a big difference. Because "real immunity doesn't come from a bottle – it grows from your kitchen," she advises parents.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.