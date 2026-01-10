Nutritionist Says Food Sends Signals To Your Body Within Minutes, Here's How

Food is often reduced to fuel for survival or a momentary indulgence. But beyond calories, taste and weight gain, it influences our body in complex ways. Every bite we take shapes how we feel, function and even age over time. While diet is typically considered a long-term lifestyle choice, its impact may begin much sooner than we realise. Understanding the connection between food and the body explains why what we eat matters not just eventually, but every single day. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shed light on this in her latest Instagram post.

In the video, the nutritionist explains, “We've all heard that you are what you eat. But what if I told you that it does not take the food years to change your body, but it does so in just a few minutes?” As per Ms Makhija, eating is not simply feeding your body but also a way of sending instructions. “Within minutes, your hormones will shift, your brain chemistry changes, and your inflammatory genes turn on and off,” she states.

According to the nutritionist, “One meal is a signal; repeated meals become programming”. Giving the same signals every day gradually turns them into long-term programming. “That is how inflammation becomes normal, hormones become dysregulated, and insulin resistance becomes real,” warns the lifestyle expert.

Ms Makhija further reveals that, contrary to what most people believe – that health is built over decades – our biology tells a different story.

How Food Alters The Body Within Minutes To Hours Of Eating

Insulin and cortisol signalling

Neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine

Inflammatory gene expression (via NF-κB)

Immune cell behaviour post-meal

In conclusion, Pooja Makhija writes, “A single high-fat or high-sugar meal has been shown to increase inflammatory gene expression and oxidative stress within hours, even in healthy individuals. But one meal doesn‘t define you. Repetition does. Your body adapts to what it repeatedly hears. That's why nutrition isn't about perfection; it's about patterns. Think of food as information, instructions and signals sent daily. Change the signal consistently and biology follows.”

So remember, food is more of a biological message than a moral choice. The best part is that you can begin changing the pattern with your very next meal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.