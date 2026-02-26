1,200 Kg Adulterated Paneer, 900 Kg Contaminated Khoya Busted In Pre-Holi Food Safety Check

In a series of food safety inspections ahead of Holi, food safety teams in Uttar Pradesh carried out large-scale destruction of adulterated and unhygienic dairy products. Acting on multiple alerts, officials seized and disposed of over two tonnes (more than 2000 kg) of unsafe paneer, khoya, milk, spices, and other edible items across Ghaziabad, Barabanki, and Kanpur. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared the updates on X, emphasising the continued monitoring of high-risk food categories during the festive period.

Food safety authorities in Uttar Pradesh conducted three significant enforcement operations between 23 and 25 February, targeting adulterated dairy and food products in multiple districts. The details of the actions were shared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) through official updates posted on X.

On 23 February, a major crackdown was carried out in Ghaziabad, where the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) seized a large consignment of paneer suspected to be adulterated. According to the update, 1,200 kg of paneer, valued at approximately Rs 3.84 lakh, was destroyed on the spot after officials found it unfit for consumption. Additionally, three samples were collected from the consignment and sent for laboratory testing to determine the exact nature of adulteration and verify compliance with food safety standards.

The following day, 24 February, officials conducted a food safety raid in Barabanki. During this operation, authorities destroyed a range of contaminated or substandard food items, including 60 kg of khoya, 250 litres of milk, 60 kg of spices, 370 kg of kachri-papad, and 90 kg of chhena. A total of 10 samples were collected from various establishments for further laboratory analysis. The department stated that these actions were part of heightened surveillance during Holi, a period often associated with increased reports of food adulteration.

On 25 February, another major seizure took place in Kanpur, where the Food Safety Department intercepted a large quantity of khoya transported by train. At Panki Railway Station, officials confiscated nine quintals (900 kg) of khoya found stored in extremely unhygienic conditions. The contaminated product was transported to the waste disposal plant in Govind Nagar, ensuring that the material could not re-enter the food supply chain.

These consecutive operations highlight the state's ongoing efforts to curb food adulteration, particularly in high-demand commodities such as paneer and khoya. Laboratory results from the collected samples are awaited, and further action will be taken based on the findings.