NDTV Exclusive: Full Menu Of PM Modi's Private Dinner In Israel, From Tadka Dal To Dhokla-Thepla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to Israel on a two-day high-profile visit on Wednesday, marking his second trip to Tel Aviv after the historic 2017 visit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to host a private dinner for PM Modi on Wednesday night.

NDTV received exclusive access to the King David Hotel's kitchen in Jerusalem, where delicious Indian food is being prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dinner.

Speaking to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor in Jerusalem, top Israeli chef Reena Pushkarna revealed that the menu for the Prime Minister's dinner is very simple, comprising:

Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta

Idli-Sambhar

Tadka Dal

Dal-Khichdi

Kurkuri Bhindi

Khandvi

Dhokla

Thepla

Vegetarian Paneer dishes

Offering a glimpse into the preparations, Chef Reena Pushkarna showed the tadka dal cooking in a huge pot, along with some special vegetarian sauce made from cashew nuts and special channe ka aata, all lined up for the meal preparation.

Explaining the concept of kosher, Chef Pushkarna said, "There are two kitchens here - the meat kitchen and the vegetarian kitchen. In the vegetarian kitchen, even the pots, pans, crockery, cutlery, and everything else have to be different, according to Kashrut rules (kosher law). So the Prime Minister's food is being made in the pareve (neutral, containing no meat or dairy) kitchen, where everything is kosher."

She continued, "All the products have to be kosher. The rabbi comes into the kitchen and inspects everything. The cauliflower and broccoli have to come frozen, so that there are no bugs inside."

Talking about Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's love for Indian food, Chef Pushkarna revealed he is very fond of chicken tikka, fish tikka and bhindi. "It's such a big compliment to India that there is a Prime Minister (in Israel) who loves Indian cuisine, respects it and orders it all the time," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel is being widely viewed as a milestone moment in India-Israel relations, underscoring growing strategic trust, deepening economic cooperation, and a strong personal bond between Modi and Netanyahu.