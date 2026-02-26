AIIMS-Nagpur Students Allege Worms Found In Hostel Mess Food; Administration Institutes Enquiry

On Wednesday evening, February 25, 2026, undergraduate students at the AIIMS-Nagpur reported finding insects, including a deep-fried caterpillar, in their dinner at the campus hostel mess.

They alleged various issues, such as

A deep-fried caterpillar was found in one serving. A dead insect was claimed to have been spotted on pieces of fruit.

A fly-like object was claimed to have appeared in a vegetable dish. Sponge-like material was reportedly found in the mushroom curry.

These allegations were made via some pictures and videos that were posted on social media.

Some students claimed that it happened with their friends who realised the contamination only after they had already consumed part of the meal, leading to displeasure and health concerns.

The college administration has maintained that, although there was no formal complaint in this regard and allegations had been only levelled via social media posts, an inquiry has been instituted to verify the facts. One of the administrative officials at AIIMS Nagpur, NDTV spoke to, maintained that all the teaching staff, deans and top officials also have food at the same facility. He claimed that AIIMS Nagpur follows a "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to hygiene. He assured that the mess contractor, who took charge recently on February 1, will face strict action if found guilty.

Some of the students and officials at Nagpur AIIMS also noted that the possibility of some ‘foul play' or ‘mischief' could not be ruled out, as no formal written complaint was received before the issue went viral on social media.

Daily deep cleaning of the mess premises, regular medical checkup of the canteen staff, periodic water sampling and random plate checks by faculty staff, besides regular pest control, were cited by the administration as evidence of their zero tolerance policy.

Sources close to the administration also informed that the members of student's council had written to the college saying they had neither received any complaint nor had they written any complaint to the administration.

Some of the students also complained about overcrowding due to limited dining space and understaffed serving counters. The administration has admitted that one of the counters was found to be unattended, thus making the place appear unusually crowded due to the long queue, and the contractor had been warned immediately to rectify the problem.