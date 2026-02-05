Health Risks Of Food Adulteration: How Contaminated Foods Harm Your Body

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha raised concerns in Rajya Sabha on sale of adulterated food across the country. He quoted a research which has revealed some alarming facts that about 71% of milk samples tested were found to contain urea, while 64% had neutralisers like sodium bicarbonate. He added that the amount of milk being produced in the country is less than what's being sold, raising serious doubts about its purity. Further, the Rajay Sabha MP referred food adulteration as "a raging health crisis," warning that it's putting the most vulnerable children, the elderly, and pregnant women at serious risk.

The damage caused due to food adultration may not show up overnight, but over time, it can take a serious toll on the body.

What exactly is food adulteration?

Food adulteration happens when inferior, and unauthorised substances are added to food, or when essential nutrients are removed to cut costs or boost profits. Sometimes it is deliberate, sometimes it is due to poor storage or contamination during transport.

Read more: Read Labels To Fight Food Adulteration: 5 Most Common Chemical Contaminants To Watch Out For

Common examples include mixing detergent or urea in milk, artificial colouring in spices, chemicals to ripen fruits quickly, or adding chalk powder to flour or even adulterating garam masala with brick and wood powder. According to National Institute of Health, Food adulteration can cause life-threatening conditions such as cancer, kidney and liver failure, heart disease, and severe infections, with studies showing that nearly 57% of people consuming contaminated products are affected.

Common adulterants are formaldehyde, pesticides, and heavy metals don't just spoil food quality; they trigger toxic reactions, allergies, and long-term illnesses. This makes it urgent to enforce strict regulations and strengthen food safety measures.

How adulterated food affects digestion

Your digestive system is usually the first to suffer. As per the Journal of Food Science and Nutrition, contaminated food can irritate the stomach lining, leading to acidity, bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. Children and older adults are particularly vulnerable because their digestive systems are more sensitive.

Damage to the liver and kidneys

The liver and kidneys act as the body's detox centres. When you consume adulterated food, these organs must work a lot to filter out harmful substances. Chemicals such as pesticides, synthetic dyes, and heavy metals can accumulate in the liver, increasing the risk of fatty liver disease, inflammation, and long-term liver damage. Similarly, kidneys exposed to toxins over time may lose their ability to filter waste effectively, raising the risk of kidney disease.

The danger lies in repeated exposure. Small amounts consumed regularly can be more harmful than a single large dose.

Increased risk of hormonal imbalance

Many adulterants interfere with the endocrine system, which regulates hormones. Substances like plasticisers, artificial preservatives, and certain pesticides can mimic or block hormones in the body.

This disruption may lead to early puberty in children, fertility problems in adults, irregular menstrual cycles and thyroid disorders. In pregnant women, exposure to these chemicals may affect foetal development, increasing the risk of low birth weight or developmental issues.

Impact on the immune system

When your body is constantly exposed to contaminants, the immune system remains under stress. Over time, this can weaken your natural defences, making you more prone to infections.

Some adulterants also trigger allergic reactions. Artificial colours and preservatives have been linked to skin rashes, asthma flare-ups and food intolerances, especially in children.

A weakened immune system does not just mean frequent colds. It can also slow recovery from illness and reduce the body's ability to fight more serious diseases.

Long-term risk of cancer

One of the most worrying consequences of food adulteration is its potential link to cancer. Certain chemicals used in food processing and preservation are known as carcinogens.

For example, it is the prolonged exposure to pesticide residues, formalin used to preserve fish, or industrial dyes added to spices may increase the risk of cancers affecting the digestive tract, liver, and kidneys. Cancer develops over the years, which is why the connection to food adulteration often goes unnoticed until it is too late.

Read more: How Superbugs Spread In Cities: Contaminated Water, Food, Toilets And Public Spaces

Effects on mental and neurological health

Food contaminants do not just affect the body, they can also impact the brain. Heavy metals like lead and mercury, sometimes found in contaminated food, are particularly harmful to the nervous system.

In children, this exposure may lead to learning difficulties, behavioural problems, and reduced cognitive development. In adults, it can contribute to memory issues, headaches, and mood disturbances.

Who is most at risk?

Since everyone is exposed to adulterated food at some level, certain groups face greater risk. Children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are more vulnerable to its effects.

People who rely heavily on packaged, processed, or street food may also face higher exposure compared to those who consume fresh, home-cooked meals.

How to reduce your risk

In today's time it may not be possible to avoid adulterated food completly, but you can reduce the risk. Buy food from trusted sources, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, avoid overly bright or unnaturally coloured foods, and limit processed items where possible.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.