Suspected Adulterated Ghee, Halwa, Mawa Worth Rs 12 Lakh Found In Indore During Raid

As Diwali approaches, food safety officials in Indore have intensified their efforts to ensure consumers have access to safe and quality festive treats. The food safety department seized a large consignment of suspected adulterated ghee, mawa, and sweets worth around Rs 12.64 lakh during a raid on October 14, 2025, reported The Times of India. The operation was launched following a tip-off about illegal food transportation into Indore from other districts.

Buses Caught Transporting Suspected Adulterated Food items

A team of officials raided the premises of Baba Travels and Express Cargo in the Pipliyahana area and intercepted two buses carrying a substantial quantity of food materials.

One of them, a Sharad Travels bus from Gwalior, was found loaded with around 640 kg of suspected adulterated mawa (khoya). Another, from Veer Travels arriving from Ahmedabad, carried approximately 1,800 kg of halwa and sweets in plastic bags along with 68 boxes of ghee.

In total, authorities seized about 1,000 litres of ghee, 1,800 kg of sweets, and 638 kg of mawa. Samples of all items were sent to the state food testing laboratory in Bhopal for analysis. The entire consignment has been sealed pending results, food safety officer Manish Swami confirmed, as reported by The Times of India.

With festive cooking in full swing, ensuring that your ghee is pure is crucial. Here are a few easy ways to check its quality at home:

How To Detect Adulterated Ghee

The Texture Test: Take a small amount of ghee on your palm and rub it gently. If it melts smoothly, it's likely pure. If you notice solid particles forming, it may contain additives.

The Temperature Test: Heat a spoonful of ghee on a stove. Pure ghee turns dark brown quickly, while adulterated versions melt slowly and turn light yellow.

The Bottle Test: Add a bit of sugar to a small quantity of ghee in a transparent bottle, shake it, and let it rest. If a red line appears at the bottom, the ghee likely has impurities.

How To Make Pure Ghee At Home

Homemade ghee is always a safer option and adds a rich aroma to your festive dishes. Here's a simple way to prepare it:

1. Boil milk and let it cool for 4-5 hours.

2. A thick cream layer (malai) will form; collect it and refrigerate over 5-6 days.

3. Once you have enough cream, mix it with twice the amount of water and whip until froth forms on top.

4. Heat this froth slowly in a heavy-bottomed pan until the fat separates as golden ghee. Strain and store.

Ways To Identify Adulterated Mawa (Khoya)

Since mawa is the base for many festive sweets, checking its purity is equally important.

Smell Test: Pure mawa has a natural, rich, milky aroma. A sour or synthetic smell indicates adulteration.

Texture Test: Authentic khoya feels soft and slightly grainy. If it's too sticky or hard, it may be mixed with non-dairy substances.

How To Make Mawa At Home

Making mawa at home ensures purity and enhances the flavour of sweets:

1. Pour full-cream milk into a heavy-bottomed pan and bring it to a boil.

2. Lower the flame and stir continuously, scraping the sides.

3. After 30-40 minutes, it will thicken into a soft, dough-like consistency with a yellow tint - that's your homemade khoya.

Tips To Buy Safe Halwa From Shops

Choose reputed sweet shops with visible hygiene practices.

Avoid sweets that look overly glossy or have an artificial aroma.

Ask about the date of preparation and prefer freshly made items.

Avoid halwa or sweets stored in open trays near the road.

If you'd rather play it safe and make halwa at home, here's a tried-and-tested yummy halwa recipe:

How To Make Delicious Suji Ka Halwa At Home

1. In a deep, heavy pan, melt ghee and roast semolina (sooji) on medium flame until it turns light brown and aromatic.

2. In another pan, dissolve sugar in water over low heat.

3. Carefully pour the sugar syrup into the roasted sooji while stirring (use a long-handled ladle to avoid steam burns).

4. Add cardamom powder and cook until the liquid is absorbed and the halwa leaves the sides of the pan.

5. Garnish with chopped almonds and serve warm.

Follow mindful eating and hygienic practices for a truly Happy And Safe Diwali 2025!