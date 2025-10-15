Ahead Of Diwali, Paneer And Khoya Samples Seized In Chandigarh. Here's How To Spot Adulteration

As the festive season draws near, the Chandigarh Administration has intensified its drive to ensure food safety across the city. Officials from the Food and Supply Department recently seized 26 samples of paneer and khoya during surprise inspections aimed at curbing adulteration in sweets and dairy products, reported The Indian Express. The administration also issued multiple challans to food business operators for non-compliance with food safety norms.

Food Safety Inspections During Diwali Festivities

The inspections were part of a wider initiative to keep adulterated food items off consumers' plates during Diwali, a time when the demand for sweets, paneer, and khoya surges. The Food Safety Department collected 26 regulatory and 25 surveillance samples, which have been sent to the Food Analyst Laboratory for testing.

So far, nine challans have been issued under various provisions of the Food Safety & Standards Act. Officials also launched daily awareness camps across Chandigarh to educate the public about safe food practices and hygiene standards while purchasing festive delicacies.

The Health Department, Chandigarh, has also urged sweet shop owners and vendors to maintain cleanliness and ensure that food items are prepared and stored hygienically.

Consumers have been advised to report any suspicious food products to the Food Safety and Standards Department at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Complaints can also be filed via the FSSAI Food Safety Connect app or on the official grievance portal [https://foscos.fssai.gov.in/consumergrievance/].

Food Safety Tips For Consumers And Shopkeepers

The administration has also shared a few simple but important guidelines for consumers and shopkeepers this festive season:

Maintain hygiene and use clean utensils for food preparation.

Store food in airtight containers.

Buy from FSSAI-licensed vendors.

Avoid using or purchasing sweets containing synthetic food colours.

Do not sell or consume expired or spoiled food items.

While authorities are conducting regular checks, consumers can also be cautious while purchasing dairy-based sweets and products.

How To Spot Adulterated Paneer And Khoya

Paneer:

Smell and Texture: Fresh paneer has a mild milky aroma and a firm, crumbly texture. A rubbery or overly smooth surface could indicate adulteration.

Fresh paneer has a mild milky aroma and a firm, crumbly texture. A rubbery or overly smooth surface could indicate adulteration. Heating Test: When heated in a dry pan, pure paneer browns slightly and crumbles, while fake paneer may melt or release excess water.

When heated in a dry pan, pure paneer browns slightly and crumbles, while fake paneer may melt or release excess water. Iodine Test: Boil a small piece of paneer, cool it, and add a few drops of iodine tincture to the water. A blue colour indicates the presence of starch.

Khoya:

Smell Test: Real mawa has a rich, milky aroma, while adulterated khoya may smell sour or synthetic.

Real mawa has a rich, milky aroma, while adulterated khoya may smell sour or synthetic. Texture Check: Authentic khoya feels soft and grainy. If it's sticky or unusually hard, it could be mixed with non-dairy substances.

How To Make Fresh And Clean Paneer At Home

In case of doubt, it is best to prepare fresh paneer at home and then use it for your Diwali snacks and other recipes.

To make paneer at home, bring five cups of milk to a boil. Add two tablespoons of vinegar or lemon juice and wait for the milk to curdle. Once solids separate from the whey, turn off the heat and strain the mixture using a muslin cloth. Hang it for about an hour to drain excess water. Once firm, your fresh homemade paneer is ready to use.

How To Make Fresh And Pure Khoya At Home

To prepare khoya, pour milk into a heavy-bottomed or iron pan and bring it to a boil. Lower the flame and stir continuously to prevent it from sticking. As the milk thickens, scrape the sides and mix the solids back in. After 30-40 minutes, the milk will reduce to a soft, dough-like consistency and turn slightly yellow. This is your pure, homemade khoya - ready for festive sweets.