Nokia Phones Ordered In 2010 Reach Libyan Store After 16 Years, Shopkeeper's Reaction Is Pure Gold

In a bizarre yet telling reflection of Libya's prolonged instability, a mobile phone dealer in Tripoli recently received a shipment of Nokia mobile phones that were originally ordered back in 2010. Due to the civil war that erupted in 2011 and the collapse of the country's infrastructure, the phones remained stranded in warehouses for 16 years.

Notably, the devices - button-based models that once ruled the market - were forgotten amid the chaos caused by disrupted logistics, non-functional customs, and widespread insecurity.

When the long-lost shipment finally arrived, the shopkeeper couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably. Unboxing the old models, he quipped, "Are these phones or historical artifacts?" The shipment included high-end models of the era, such as "Music-edition" phones and Nokia Communicators, which were once symbols of elite status but are now technologically obsolete.

A video of the unboxing went viral on social media platforms, highlighting the absurdity of the delay caused by the conflict.

Watch the video here:

Une commande de Nokia arrive avec 16 ans de retard



Un revendeur libyen, installé à Tripoli, avait commandé ces téléphones en 2010, mais n'a reçu sa livraison qu'en 2026. pic.twitter.com/0SoXaMCK7w — Renard Jean-Michel (@Renardpaty) January 8, 2026

Adding to the irony of the situation, both the sender and recipient of the Nokia phones were located in Tripoli, just a few kilometres apart. Despite the short distance, the package took 16 years to arrive, a delay many attributed to the collapse of infrastructure during the civil war.

The video went viral, amusing many on social media. Many also commented on how conflict can severely disrupt everyday life and business operations. Some saw potential in these long-forgotten devices, highlighting the rising demand for vintage tech, especially in global collector markets.

One user wrote, "Looking at the current geopolitical scenarios, these phones are absolutely valuable. They have no tracker."

Another commented, "Nope. Those are prized trophies of a lost great era and worth more now."

A third said, "With collector culture in America he can probably sell them over here for double the profit he would if he would have got them when he ordered them."

A fourth added, "The video is very funny. I tried to be serious, but the way they were taking the phones out, I burst into laughter."