This Common Winter Vegetable May Support Liver Health, Says Nutritionist

Fatty liver is no longer a rare health concern. With busy routines, processed food, stress, and low physical activity becoming part of daily life, liver health often takes a backseat. Many people don't even realise there's an issue until a routine test points it out. While medical care is important, small food choices made every day can also support liver health in a big way. And sometimes, the simplest foods turn out to be the most effective. One such everyday ingredient is radish. Yes, the humble mooli sitting in your kitchen. No supplements. No fancy detox drinks. Just a vegetable we have known forever. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a video on Instagram highlighting how radish can support liver health, especially for those dealing with fatty liver concerns. In the video, she calls radish the “liver's superhero” and breaks down exactly how it helps.

Benefits Of Radish For Liver Health:

1. Helps flush out toxins from the liver

According to Ms Agarwal, radish works as a natural detox helper. “It helps to flush out toxins from the liver, keeping your liver happy and efficient,” she explains. This makes it useful for people whose liver is already under stress.

2. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants

She also points out that radish is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. These nutrients help fight free radical damage, which can worsen liver inflammation over time. Nmami described radish as the liver's “quiet bodyguard” for this reason.

3. Improves bile flow and fat digestion

Another key benefit she mentioned is improved bile flow. Better bile flow helps the body digest fats more efficiently. And when fats are broken down properly, they can support an improved fatty liver profile.

4. Contains glucosinolates that reduce inflammation

Lastly, radish contains glucosinolates. These compounds help calm inflammation and fight factors that can worsen fatty liver issues.

How To Add Radish To Your Diet

Nmami Agarwal also shares simple ways to include radish in your daily routine.

Have radish-infused water early in the day

Drink radish juice in the morning on an empty stomach

Add raw radish to salads

Include it as part of regular meals

Ms Agarwal also reminds viewers that radish is not a magic cure. Regular intake can support detoxification, inflammation control and fat metabolism, but it works best as part of a balanced lifestyle.

As her caption summed it up well: no fancy detox plans, just a smart, natural food choice. Sometimes, good health really does start with what's already on your plate.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.