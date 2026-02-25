Can Blood Sugar Levels Affect Your Lung Health? Here's What You Should Know

When we talk about high blood sugar, most people immediately think of diabetes, heart disease or kidney problems. But your lungs? This connection is not as widely discussed. Emerging evidence suggests that persistently high blood sugar levels can also impact lung function over time. While the lungs are not the first organs that come to mind in diabetes care, they may be more affected than many realise. Here is what you should know. Research indicates that fructose, particularly from sugar-sweetened beverages, is linked to an increased risk of developing several non-communicable diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

The Link Between Blood Sugar And Lung Function

The lungs are rich in tiny blood vessels and delicate connective tissue. Just like high blood sugar can damage blood vessels in the eyes and kidneys, it can also affect the small vessels in the lungs. Chronically elevated glucose levels may:

Stiffen lung tissue Reduce elasticity Impair oxygen exchange Trigger low grade inflammation

Over time, this can lead to reduced lung capacity and lower overall respiratory efficiency.

Also read: Lung Health: Lifestyle Changes To Improve The Health Of Your Lungs

What Research Suggests

Studies have found that people with poorly controlled diabetes often show lower lung function on spirometry tests compared to those with normal blood sugar levels. Study in BMC Pulmonary Medicine describes the lungs as a potential "target organ" in diabetes, meaning they may be quietly affected by long term glucose imbalance. Although the decline is usually gradual, it can become more noticeable with age or in those who already have respiratory conditions.

Increased Risk Of Respiratory Infections

High blood sugar can weaken the immune system. This makes it harder for the body to fight off infections, including:

Pneumonia

Tuberculosis

Influenza

COVID 19

Elevated glucose levels may also create an environment that allows certain bacteria to thrive. People with diabetes are therefore at a higher risk of severe respiratory infections and complications.

Blood Sugar And Asthma Or COPD

There is also growing discussion around the relationship between blood sugar control and chronic respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Inflammation caused by metabolic imbalance may worsen airway reactivity. Additionally, steroid medications used for asthma can raise blood sugar levels, creating a two way challenge. Proper monitoring becomes especially important in such cases.

Also read: 7 Breathing Exercises That Can Help Improve Lung Capacity And Respiratory Health

How High Blood Sugar Affects Oxygen Delivery

Healthy lungs rely on flexible tissue and efficient circulation to transfer oxygen into the bloodstream. When blood vessels are damaged due to prolonged hyperglycaemia:

Oxygen transfer may become less efficient

Tissue repair slows down

Inflammation increases

In future, this may contribute to breathlessness during physical activity.

Warning Signs To Watch For

If you have diabetes or fluctuating blood sugar levels, pay attention to:

Shortness of breath during mild activity

Frequent chest infections

Persistent cough

Reduced exercise tolerance

Slow recovery from respiratory illness

These symptoms do not always mean lung damage, but they warrant medical evaluation.

Protecting Your Lung Health

The good news is that maintaining stable blood sugar levels can significantly reduce complications. Practical steps include:

Regular blood glucose monitoring

Following a balanced diet

Staying physically active

Avoiding smoking

Getting recommended vaccinations

Attending routine medical check ups

Breathing exercises and aerobic activities such as brisk walking can also support lung capacity. Yes, blood sugar levels can affect your lung health, especially when they remain uncontrolled over time. The impact may not be immediate or dramatic, but gradual changes in lung function and increased infection risk are possible. Diabetes management is not just about protecting the heart, kidneys and eyes. It is about safeguarding the entire body, including the lungs. Keeping your blood sugar in a healthy range could help you breathe easier, both now and in the long term.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.