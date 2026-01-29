Obesity, Diabetes And Digital Addiction Rising In India: Economic Survey 2025-26 Healthcare Insights

India's Economic Survey 2025-26, the annual economic review presented ahead of the Union Budget, goes beyond macroeconomic indicators to highlight urgent public health challenges facing the nation. While India has made notable gains in reducing communicable disease burden and improving access to healthcare, the Survey emphasises a rapid shift towards non-communicable diseases (NCDs), driven by lifestyle, diet, urbanisation and changing social patterns.

Non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and hypertension now dominate India's disease profile, imposing significant costs on families and the health system alike. The document also warns of emerging threats like digital addiction and mental health issues, especially among the young, that intersect with physical health through sedentary lifestyles and chronic stress.

This marks a turning point in health policy discourse. The Economic Survey, for the first time, integrates behavioural and lifestyle indicators into economic planning, suggesting that long-term productivity and inclusive growth are closely tied to the nation's health outcomes.

The Rising Burden of NCDs: Obesity, Diabetes And Heart Disease

1. Obesity: A Growing Public Health Crisis

One of the most striking findings of the Economic Survey is the alarming rise in obesity across all age groups in India. Unhealthy diets, consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and sedentary lifestyles are key drivers of this trend.

According to the Survey:

24% of Indian women and 23% of Indian men aged 15-49 are overweight or obese.

Among children under five, excess weight prevalence rose from 2.1% in 2015-16 to 3.4% in 2019-21.

Estimates suggest over 3.3 crore children were obese in 2020, projected to increase to 8.3 crore by 2035 if trends continue.

These patterns are evident in both urban and rural areas, reflecting dietary transition and reduced physical activity. Health experts say early-life obesity heavily correlates with future risk of diabetes, heart disease and liver disorders, all of which strain families and healthcare systems.

2. Diabetes and Hypertension: Epidemic Proportions

India's shift towards NCDs is further underscored by screening data shared in the Economic Survey. Under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), India has conducted tens of crores of screenings for hypertension and diabetes, reflecting both the scale of need and the health system's response.

While the Survey itself focuses on screening effort, broader health data shows:

Approximately one in four Indians is either diabetic or pre-diabetic, and diabetes prevalence is rising rapidly in urban and peri-urban centres.

Cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes, are now among India's leading causes of death, with premature onset often linked to metabolic risk factors.

Rising sale of cardiovascular and anti-diabetic drugs in states such as Gujarat also reflects the growing demand for chronic disease management.

Emerging Lifestyle And Behavioural Concerns

1. Ultra-Processed Foods and Diet Quality

The Survey highlights how India's dietary landscape is changing, with a dramatic surge in the market for ultra-processed foods (UPFs). Retail sales of UPFs grew over 150% between 2009 and 2023, paralleling the rise in obesity among adults.

These foods, often high in fat, sugar and salt, are linked with obesity, heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions. Experts emphasise that their growing popularity, especially among children, underscores the need for policy action such as improved food labelling, public awareness campaigns and healthier school nutrition programs.

Social media addiction is also on the rise in India

Photo Credit: Freepik

2. Digital Addiction and Mental Health Issues

A novel inclusion in India's health discourse is digital addiction, characterised by compulsive use of smartphones, gaming and social media, which the Economic Survey flags as an emerging behavioural health concern.

The Survey notes that excessive screen time is associated with:

Reduced concentration, sleep deprivation and anxiety

Declining academic or work performance

Weakened social and community engagement

It also cites links between digital overuse and conditions such as stress, depression and impaired physical activity, suggesting that digital behaviour intersects with traditional lifestyle risk factors like inactivity and obesity.

To address this, the Survey encourages structured interventions such as cyber-safety education in schools, parental training on screen-time management and moderated digital spaces to promote healthier use.

Public Health and Preventive Care: The Policy Pivot From Treatment To Prevention

The Economic Survey emphasises that tackling the double burden of disease, communicable and non-communicable, requires a prevention-centric strategy.

Preventive healthcare measures highlighted include:

Expanded screening for hypertension, diabetes and other NCDs. Behaviour change campaigns targeting diet, physical activity and digital habits. Public health education to improve health literacy and reduce modifiable risk factors.

This pivot aligns with global evidence showing that early intervention and lifestyle modification are key to reducing long-term health costs and improving quality of life.

India's Economic Survey 2025-26 marks a critical recognition of how intertwined health and economic productivity have become. While progress in immunisation, maternal and child health continues, the rapid rise of lifestyle diseases, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and emerging behavioural challenges like digital addiction reveal a new frontier in public health policy. The Survey's emphasis on preventive care, behavioural change and structural interventions reflects an understanding that economic resilience in the decades ahead will be shaped by India's ability to tackle chronic diseases and nurture healthier lifestyles across its diverse population.

