Rising Public Health Spending Improved Access To Preventive, Curative Care: Economic Survey 2025-26

Increasing public health spending has improved access and affordability of preventive and curative care in the country, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 on Thursday.

The Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, drew attention to the importance of enhancements in public health for strengthening human capital and economic productivity.

“The country has made significant improvements in increasing access to healthcare by providing better and more affordable facilities through public investment in health, including access to preventive and curative care, nutrition, and health insurance,” it said.

The improvements can be seen in reduced infant and maternal mortality rates, expanding immunisation coverage, and increasing access to primary healthcare services.

Initiatives like the National Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat, and various disease control programmes have contributed to these advancements.

The Survey documented that since 1990, India has reduced its maternal mortality rate (MMR) by 86 per cent, far exceeding the global average of 48 per cent.

Similarly, a 78 per cent decline in the under-five mortality rate (U5MR) was achieved, surpassing the global reduction of 61 per cent and a 70 per cent decline in the neonatal mortality rate (NMR) compared to 54 per cent globally during 1990-2023.

Notably, the infant mortality rate (IMR) marked a drop of more than 37 per cent over the past decade, declining from 40 deaths per thousand live births in 2013 to 25 in 2023. This marks improvement in the state of neonatal and maternal care, as well as overall healthcare and socioeconomic conditions.

The Survey also pointed out the use of digital technologies and ICT innovations to build integrated healthcare and insurance systems that enhance transparency, minimise fragmentation, and expand access.

“Initiatives such as the Hospital Management Information System, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), and e-Sanjeevani have enhanced citizens' access to digital health services, created digital employment opportunities, enabled evidence-based policymaking, and improved hospital management,” it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)