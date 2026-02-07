Junk Foods Are Like Cigarettes And Need Tougher Rules, Study Warns

Ultra-processed foods should be regulated in a manner similar to cigarettes due to their harmful effects on public health, according to a new academic study.

Researchers from Harvard University, the University of Michigan and Duke University argue that ultra-processed foods, commonly known as UPFs, share striking similarities with tobacco products. The findings were published on 3 February in the healthcare journal The Milbank Quarterly.

UPFs are industrially manufactured food items that often contain artificial flavours, colourings, emulsifiers and preservatives. These include soft drinks, packaged snacks, biscuits and crisps, which are widely consumed across the world.

The study states that both cigarettes and UPFs are deliberately designed to encourage repeated consumption. Researchers highlighted how manufacturers optimise flavour, texture and chemical composition to stimulate reward pathways in the brain, increasing cravings and compulsive use.

The authors also criticised marketing practices, describing labels such as "low fat" or "sugar free" as misleading. They compared these claims to the promotion of cigarette filters in the 1950s, which were marketed as safer but offered little real health protection.

Professor Ashley Gearhardt of the University of Michigan said many of her patients describe food cravings in terms similar to nicotine addiction. She noted that some former smokers feel they have replaced cigarettes with products like fizzy drinks and sugary snacks.

While food is essential for survival, unlike tobacco, the researchers argue this makes regulation even more urgent. They said people cannot easily avoid exposure to harmful foods in modern food environments.

The study calls for stronger measures including marketing restrictions, legal action and industry accountability, drawing lessons from tobacco control policies.

However, some experts urged caution. Professor Martin Warren of the Quadram Institute warned against overstating comparisons with nicotine addiction, saying health impacts may also result from UPFs replacing healthier foods in diets.

Public health leaders, particularly in Africa, warned that rising UPF consumption is placing increasing strain on healthcare systems and worsening non-communicable diseases.