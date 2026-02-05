Treat Ultra-Processed Foods Like Cigarettes Not Food, Says Study; Tips To Reduce Consumption

A new study has revealed that ultra-processed foods have more in common with cigarettes than with fruit or vegetables. In the study, published in The Milbank Quarterly (2026), the researchers argue that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) should be viewed and regulated more like cigarettes than traditional food. They found that these foods are not just unhealthy by accident, they are carefully engineered products designed to be addictive. The study also reveals that the food industry uses the same strategy that the tobacco industry used decades ago. It highlights that companies use advanced science to create products that bypass the body's natural "I'm full" signals, making it very hard for people to stop eating them.

Additionally, the study mentions that the food industry uses specific combinations of fat, sugar, salt, and flavour additives that create a reward in the brain that is much more powerful than anything found in nature. Also, ultra-processed foods are engineered to be digested and absorbed by the body extremely quickly. This rapid spike in blood sugar and dopamine mimics the fast-acting nature of a hit of nicotine, which is a key driver of addiction.

The researchers have also linked the rise of these engineered foods to the global epidemic of preventable diseases, including type-2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers and neurological disorders.

Understanding ultra-processed foods and their harmful effects

For the unversed, ultra-processed foods are items that go through significant industrial processing and typically contain ingredients that can be harmful to your health in more ways than one. They often have additives like sweeteners, preservatives, flavour enhancers, and emulsifiers, which make them convenient and appealing but not necessarily healthy. Sugary drinks, packaged foods, instant noodles and soups, processed meats, breakfast cereals, frozen meals, and sauces and dressings are commonly consumed ultra-processed foods.

How do they negatively affect health?

Ultra-processed foods often lack essential nutrients and are high in calories, leading to nutritional imbalances.

These foods tend to be high in sugars and unhealthy fats, contributing to obesity and metabolic disorders. The convenience and palatability can lead to overeating.

Studies indicate that regular consumption of ultra-processed foods is linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. The additives and preservatives can also negatively impact metabolism and gut health.

Many ultra-processed foods are designed to be hyper-palatable, which can lead to cravings and addiction-like behaviour, making it difficult to regulate intake.

Ultra-processed foods can also negatively affect one's mental health. Some studies suggest a correlation between a diet high in ultra-processed foods and the prevalence of mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety.

How to eliminate ultra-processed foods from the diet and make healthier food choices

1. Choose home-cooked food

Preparing meals at home allows you to control the ingredients. Focus on whole, minimally processed foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

2. Read labels

Reading labels carefully can help you avoid unwanted ingredients. If there are many unfamiliar ingredients or if sugars and unhealthy fats are high on the list, consider avoiding that product.

3. Plan meals

Meal planning can help you avoid impulse purchases of ultra-processed foods. Having healthy snacks and meals ready can reduce the temptation to reach for convenience foods.

4. Increase whole foods

Incorporate more whole foods into your diet. Aim for colourful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins.

5. Limit convenience foods

Be mindful of packaged foods. If you must buy convenience items, choose those that are closer to their natural form and with minimal additives.

6. Stay hydrated with water

Instead of reaching for sugary drinks, keep hydrated with water, herbal teas, or infused water.

7. Experiment with recipes

Find healthy recipes that can replicate the taste or convenience of ultra-processed foods using whole food ingredients.

Ultra-processed foods, when consumed in excess, can significantly increase the risk of several serious health conditions. Follow these tips to strategically reduce the overall consumption of these foods.

