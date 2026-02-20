This Simple Habit Can Silently Dehydrate You And Raise Blood Sugar Levels

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an imbalance that can disrupt various essential bodily functions. Despite its potential harm, dehydration is often overlooked, partly because its symptoms can be subtle or mistaken for other issues, such as fatigue or headaches. Many people might not recognise they're becoming dehydrated until more severe symptoms, like dizziness or confusion, manifest. Dehydration can further contribute to blood sugar spikes, particularly in people with diabetes. When the body is dehydrated, the volume of water in the blood decreases, which causes the existing blood sugar to become more concentrated. Proper hydration helps kidneys filter out excess sugar, while dehydration hinders this process.

One common yet underestimated contributor to dehydration is the consumption of caffeinated beverages, such as tea and coffee. While these drinks have their benefits and can be enjoyed in moderation, excessive intake can be problematic.

How does drinking too much tea or coffee contribute to dehydration?

While tea and coffee offer a great pick-me-up, excessive consumption can subtly shift your body's water balance. Caffeine is a natural diuretic, meaning it can increase urine production. When consumed in large quantities, the amount of fluid lost through urination might exceed the fluid intake from these beverages, leading to dehydration. Moreover, high caffeine levels can stimulate the body's stress response, causing further hormone imbalances that can exacerbate fluid loss.

Caffeine can also interfere with how your kidneys reabsorb sodium, which further encourages water to leave the body.

How does this affect blood sugar levels?

Dehydration triggered by excessive tea or coffee consumption creates a double-hit on your blood sugar through two distinct mechanisms- physical concentration and hormonal spikes.

Concentration changes:

When the body is dehydrated, the concentration of blood components, including glucose, can increase. Dehydration can lead to a higher blood viscosity, meaning blood becomes thicker and can make it more challenging for insulin to effectively lower blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance can also increase as the body becomes stressed, leading to elevated blood sugar levels.

Hormonal shift:

Some studies show dehydration increases glucagon, a hormone that specifically works to raise blood sugar levels. Additionally, inadequate water consumption signals a stress response, causing the adrenal glands to secrete cortisol. Cortisol tells your liver to release stored sugar into the blood to provide immediate energy.

Moreover, if someone is already consuming a lot of caffeine, they may also be shifting their diet in a way that contributes to higher blood sugar. For instance, the reliance on quick caffeinated beverages might lead to less mindful eating or a lower intake of water-rich foods. The result can be a cycle where dehydration, increased blood sugar levels, and dependence on caffeine reinforce each other.

Are you drinking too much tea or coffee? Watch out for these symptoms

Drinking too much caffeine can lead to a range of symptoms, including:

Jitters

Restlessness

Insomnia

Increased heart rate

Anxiety

Headaches

Acid reflux and other digestive issues

High blood pressure

Fatigue

Mood changes

Tips to reduce excessive tea and coffee consumption

Instead of cutting out caffeine abruptly, gradually reduce your intake to avoid withdrawal symptoms

Decide on a reasonable number of cups per day and stick to it

Swap out some caffeinated drinks for herbal teas or decaffeinated versions to help satisfy the ritual without the caffeine

Increase your water intake to help counteract dehydration and reduce the urge to reach for caffeine when thirsty

Identify times of day or specific situations when you tend to drink more caffeine and find alternatives, like going for a walk instead

Prioritise a good sleep routine, ensuring you get enough rest to reduce the need for caffeine to stay alert

Consider other ways to boost your energy, such as short exercises, taking breaks, or using breathing techniques for relaxation

In summary, while tea and coffee can be part of a healthy diet, overconsumption may inadvertently lead to dehydration and subsequent elevations in blood sugar levels. It's essential to maintain a balance by ensuring adequate water intake and reducing overall caffeine consumption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.