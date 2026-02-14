Eggs To Soda: Harvard-Trained Doctor Rates Everyday Foods By Their Blood Sugar Impact

It would not be wrong to say that most people focus only on calories when thinking about health. But blood sugar plays a big role, too. When blood sugar rises too fast and too often, it can lead to energy crashes, constant hunger, mood swings and long-term health problems. Stable blood sugar helps with better focus, steady energy and weight control.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist, shares a simple way to understand this. In an Instagram video, he rates common everyday foods based on how strongly they spike blood sugar. As per his ratings, 0 is the worst and 10 is the best.

Eggs score a perfect 10 out of 10. Non-starchy vegetables also receive 10 out of 10. Nuts and seeds were rated 9 out of 10. Greek yoghurt, legumes, and berries each score 8 out of 10. Steel-cut oats receive 6 out of 10. On the lower end, white rice and white bread are rated 3 out of 10. Fruit juice scores 2 out of 10. Sugary soda drinks receive the lowest rating at 0 out of 10.

This is not the first time that Dr Saurabh Sethi has rated everyday foods for health. In an earlier Instagram video, the gastroenterologist focused on brain health and scored common foods based on how well they support memory and cognitive function.

In his ratings, eggs received 8 out of 10 because they are rich in choline, a nutrient that supports neurotransmitters and memory. Green tea also scored 8 out of 10, thanks to its catechins, which help protect brain cells. Nuts earned 8 out of 10 as well, as they provide healthy fats and polyphenols that support long-term brain function.

Dark chocolate was rated 7 out of 10. While it can improve blood flow to the brain, he noted that portion control is important. Fatty fish topped the list with a full 10 out of 10 due to its high DHA content, which supports brain structure and may slow cognitive decline. Click here to read the full story.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.