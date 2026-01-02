In India, 10 to 12 per cent of the population suffers from a painful health issue known as kidney stones. Kidney stones occur when certain substances that can't be processed by the body start to deposit in the kidneys. These deposits cause obstructions and impair the normal functioning of a vital organ in the human body. As the number of contaminants in the water supply increases, so does the incidence of people who are developing kidney stones. From Indore, Kanpur, Rajasthan, and the Chandrapur district in Maharashtra to the complete Delhi-NCR region, strong metal contaminants exist in the groundwater supply. Various studies point to their presence, as high levels of iron, alkalinity, magnesium, and total dissolved solids in groundwater exceed WHO recommendations, making the population vulnerable to kidney stone diseases.

To combat this rising public health concern, people are looking towards natural dietary interventions that can help ease the load. Although they can, to a certain extent, the water supply contamination needs addressing. Kidney stones form due to a combination of reasons, like dehydration, excess of calcium or oxalate, and poor dietary choices, but the high incidence of heavy metal contaminants is increasing the frequency of kidney stones in the Indian population.

Can Eating Raspberries Help Prevent Kidney Stones?

One such berry is the raspberry, which is a nutrient-dense fruit which helps maintain kidney health. Raspberries not only nourish the body with their antioxidants and nutritional value, but there is clinical evidence that suggests even serious complications due to chronic kidney disease have seen positive health impacts. Here is how the research validates the kidney health-promoting benefits of raspberries:

Kidney Health Protecting Factors : This bright red berry functions as a protector for kidney tissue and helps in easing diabetic kidney disease. This is a condition that occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the tiny filtering units in the kidneys, reducing their ability to remove waste and excess fluid from the body. These powerful protective effects have been demonstrated in animal studies and need further human studies to validate their claims.

: This bright red berry functions as a protector for kidney tissue and helps in easing diabetic kidney disease. This is a condition that occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the tiny filtering units in the kidneys, reducing their ability to remove waste and excess fluid from the body. These powerful protective effects have been demonstrated in animal studies and need further human studies to validate their claims. Low Oxalate Levels : They are low in natural compounds found in foods like chocolate, spinach, and beetroot, known as oxalates. When there are too many oxalate-rich foods in the diet, it can strain the kidneys if they are already weakened due to alcohol, smoking and other sedentary lifestyle habits. Raspberries are low in these oxalates when compared to some other fruits.

: They are low in natural compounds found in foods like chocolate, spinach, and beetroot, known as oxalates. When there are too many oxalate-rich foods in the diet, it can strain the kidneys if they are already weakened due to alcohol, smoking and other sedentary lifestyle habits. Raspberries are low in these oxalates when compared to some other fruits. Hydration Support : The berry contains about 92 per cent water, which provides extra hydration when consumed in moderation over an extended period of time. This also helps flush out the toxins that accumulate in the kidneys over time.

: The berry contains about 92 per cent water, which provides extra hydration when consumed in moderation over an extended period of time. This also helps flush out the toxins that accumulate in the kidneys over time. High Nutritional Value: Raspberries are rich in fibre, antioxidants, vitamin C, and potassium, which make them a sought-after breakfast berry.

According to the Nutrition Facts, one serving of 100 g of raspberries contains the following profile:

Calories : 52 kcal

Carbohydrates : 12 g

Natural Sugar : 4.4 g

Dietary Fibre : 6.5 g

Protein : 1.2 g

Total Fat : 0.7 g

Vitamin C : 26 mg

Potassium : 151 mg

Potassium Balance : Raspberries contain a significant portion of potassium that can support healthy urine composition. But a moderate intake is key, as the body has a limited absorption capacity.

: Raspberries contain a significant portion of potassium that can support healthy urine composition. But a moderate intake is key, as the body has a limited absorption capacity. Antioxidant Protection: The high dosage of antioxidants present in raspberries helps reduce the load of free radicals in the body that causes oxidative stress. An increased level of oxidative stress is linked to stone formation.

How To Include Raspberries In Your Diet

There are various ways to source fresh raspberries in India, either through online retail stores or through fresh farms or through the local supermarket. Here is how you can include raspberries in your diet:

A handful of fresh raspberries in breakfast bowls with cereals.

Prepare berry smoothies with low-oxalate fruits.

Infused water or raspberry salads.

There is no exact recommended dosage for raspberries; consuming three to five pieces of this tart berry can provide wide-ranging health benefits.

Precautions And Limitations Of Eating Raspberries

It is important to understand that kidney stones are a serious health issue that needs medical intervention and medication for treatment. Raspberries can serve as a supportive food source that can help with recovery easily and nourish the body with their rich nutritional content.

Note: Raspberries are not a substitute for medical treatment when you have kidney stones.

People with specific conditions like chronic kidney disease should consult doctors for the recommended dosage.

Raspberries are a supportive superfood, but overall hydration is of utmost importance, and balanced nutrition is key.

The tart red berry is a kidney-friendly fruit when eaten in moderation.

Tip: Wash the raspberries in salted water to wash away the residue on their exterior, as raspberries are temperature sensitive and require gentle handling and proper storage.

It is important to note that prevention of kidney stones requires a holistic approach, which should include hydration, diet, and lifestyle. Regular consumption of raspberries is one fruit that can offer wide-ranging health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.