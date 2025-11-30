Uranium Found Rising In Delhi's Groundwater: What It Means For Your Health

Delhi's water concerns usually revolve around pollution, supply shortages, or frothing in the Yamuna. But a new report from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has highlighted another serious issue: Rising uranium levels in the city's groundwater. Uranium is a naturally occurring radioactive element, but when found in drinking water, even in small amounts, it can pose health risks, especially with long-term exposure. The CGWB conducts routine groundwater testing across India every year. Its latest report, released in November, shows a concerning jump in uranium contamination in Delhi.

About 13–15% of groundwater samples collected before and after the monsoon were found to contain elevated uranium levels. This matters because roughly 5,500 tube wells supply around 450 million litres of groundwater daily to homes in the capital.

The same report also detected other harmful substances, including nitrate and fluoride, in several samples. Environmental groups and public-health experts are urging authorities to take immediate corrective measures. Organisations such as Earth Warrior have also written to the Delhi Jal Board, demanding transparent testing and treatment of tubewell water.

So what is uranium doing in Delhi's water, and how risky is it?

Why Is Uranium Showing Up in Delhi's Groundwater?

Uranium in groundwater is not unique to Delhi. States like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka also show elevated levels. In the recent CGWB survey, Punjab had the highest contamination, with about half its groundwater samples showing excessive uranium.

Experts believe there are three main reasons:

Phosphate fertilisers used in agriculture, which contain trace amounts of uranium that can seep into the soil and eventually into groundwater.

Industrial waste, which may release uranium into nearby water sources.

Natural geology, where underground rocks gradually release uranium into aquifers over time.

Uranium enters the human body mainly through drinking water. It is not absorbed easily through the skin, so activities like bathing or washing clothes pose far less risk.

How Does Uranium Affect the Human Body?

Uranium is both a heavy metal and a radioactive element, but the health dangers in drinking water come mostly from its chemical toxicity, not radiation.

Long-term consumption of uranium-contaminated water can cause:

Kidney damage, as the kidneys work to filter out heavy metals.

Increased risk of kidney cancer.

Higher risk of urinary tract cancers, according to toxicology data from international health agencies.

Possible effects on bones over time, since uranium can bind to bone tissue.

The World Health Organization notes that prolonged exposure to uranium in drinking water can impair kidney function, especially in people with existing kidney disease.

What Experts Want the Government To Do Next

Environmental groups say the rise in uranium levels deserves immediate action.

Earth Warrior has requested the Delhi Jal Board to:

Treat tubewell water using methods approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Publicly share the list of tubewells where uranium levels are high.

Create an action plan to prevent long-term community exposure.

These steps can help ensure safer water for households that depend on groundwater daily.

Rising uranium levels in Delhi's groundwater don't mean immediate panic—but they do call for urgent monitoring and treatment. Long-term consumption of contaminated water can harm the kidneys and increase cancer risk. Transparent reporting, improved filtration, and better agricultural practices can help reduce the threat and protect public health in the years ahead.

